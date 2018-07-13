Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
More warm weather to Denmark this weekend

Ritzau/The Local
13 July 2018
14:06 CEST+02:00
weather

More warm weather to Denmark this weekend
Blokhus beach last month. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
13 July 2018
14:06 CEST+02:00
Temperatures will briefly dip under 25 degrees Celsius in Denmark this weekend before returning to previous heights.

That means beach visits and dips in the harbour are once again on the table as the summer weather continues.

Beautiful – and dry – weather is predicted by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

A low pressure front that passed over the country late on Thursday and early on Friday is already headed north towards Sweden, DMI’s Mette Wagner said.

Clouds that hung over the country on Friday will therefore not be returning later in the weekend.

“It looks like being a warm Friday. Temperature will creep up towards 27 degrees. It will be warmest on Zealand, while the west coast of Jutland will feel a cooler westerly wind,” Wagner said.

“On Saturday the heat will be turned down a little. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees in the east and a little cooler in the west,” the meteorologist added.

But summer temperatures will return on Sunday with 27 degrees forecast in most of the country, Wagner added.

Dry weather is expected to continue after the weekend, but a potential spell with showers could begin later next week.

READ ALSO: Denmark considers political relief for drought-hit farmers

weather
