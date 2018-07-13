Aalborg bans bathing at harbour pool after rat discovery

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A rat infestation at the harbour swimming area in Aalborg has forced authorities in the northern Danish city to close the seawater pool.

People enjoying summer sun in Aalborg are not alone in wanting to take a dip in the seawater pool at the city’s harbour.

The municipality in the northern city has been forced to temporarily close the Aalborg Havnebad seawater pool after finding one or more rats in the area, local media TV2 Nord reports.

Aalborg Municipality has closed the area until further notice while it banishes the unwanted guests.

The harbour pool will be closed on Friday and during the weekend, and the closure may be extended dependent on the extent of the infestation, according to the report.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority recommended to the municipality that the pool be closed, TV2 Nord writes.

One rat was discovered inside a staircase that forms part of the platform but it is currently uncertain whether there are more.



A pest control technician working inside the staircase platform. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

“We began to suspect rats because we could see one had been rummaging in the steps,” Aalborg Havnebad manager Kaj Bjerregaard Jensen told TV2 Nord.

Jensen said he regretted the problem, given the popularity of the facility during the good spell of weather.

He added that the temperature could be a factor in the presence of uninvited four-legged sunbathers.

“Maybe the rats also wanted to take a dip in this warm weather,” he said.

READ ALSO: Danish homeowners face costs of surge in rat attacks