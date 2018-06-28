Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

No Denmark regrets over dour tactics against France

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 June 2018
08:35 CEST+02:00
world cup

Share this article

No Denmark regrets over dour tactics against France
People watch Denmark's World Cup match against France at a fan zone in Aalborg. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 June 2018
08:35 CEST+02:00
Ignoring detractors who blasted Denmark's dour goalless draw against France, coach Åge Hareide pledged Wednesday that his side will "attack" next opponents Croatia in the World Cup last 16.

The Danes face Zlatko Dalic's side in Nizhny Novgorod on July 1st for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"It will be absolutely different against Croatia, we will attack," Hareide told reporters at the team's Black Sea coast training base in Anapa.

Some fans in Moscow expressed their frustration by booing at the final whistle after the first 0-0 of the tournament on Tuesday -- a result which saw France top Group C and Denmark progress as runners-up.

Even the official FIFA World Cup Twitter account hinted at boredom: "Lots of huffing and puffing, but..... Both sides progress to round of 16."

But the 64-year-old Hareide said "only the result" mattered for Denmark who were happy to save energy for the next round.

"It's not the first time you've seen this in World Cup football and not the first time teams have been criticised for doing nothing," he said.

"We wanted to do it ourselves because we couldn't trust Peru to beat Australia."

The draw meant Denmark advanced to the latter stages of a World Cup for the time since 2002, while extending their impressive unbeaten run to 18 matches.

"It's difficult to make everyone happy," said defender Mathias Jørgensen.

"It's not like we play like that every game, so for us (Monday) didn't really matter for us. The most important thing was to get the result."

READ ALSO: More on Denmark in the World Cup

world cup
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Norway to sell remaining SAS airline stake
  2. Copenhagen-Aarhus rail bridge could reduce journey time to 58 minutes
  3. 'We can do it alone': Danish PM on foreign-based refugee expulsion centre
  4. Price was right for SAS: Norway minister on airline sale
  5. Opinion: Bilingual education is a platform for cultivating a global and local society
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Eight hacks to turn your next long-haul flight into a holiday

While there’s a lot of wisdom to the saying ‘it’s the journey, not the destination’, it’s a safe assumption that most people don’t view the flight itself as the highlight. Which is not to say it shouldn't be.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway to sell remaining SAS airline stake
  2. Copenhagen-Aarhus rail bridge could reduce journey time to 58 minutes
  3. 'We can do it alone': Danish PM on foreign-based refugee expulsion centre
  4. Price was right for SAS: Norway minister on airline sale
  5. Opinion: Bilingual education is a platform for cultivating a global and local society
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement