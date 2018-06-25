Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Sunshine and heat to bring Denmark’s June to dry end

Ritzau/The Local
25 June 2018
Sunshine and heat to bring Denmark's June to dry end
Danish fields being watered earlier this month. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Warm and dry summer weather we see out the end of June, to the delight of festivalgoers and the despair of farmers.

Forecasts suggest a dry end to the month, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI)

“It will be very summery week, and Danes can look forward to a lot of sun and heat,” DMI meteorologist Thor Hartz said.

An almost cloud-free week is expected with the exception of a cloudy belt over parts of the country on Monday.

“But that will clear up quickly, and most places will have a lot of sun on Monday, and the temperature will be between 20 and 25 degrees (Celsius),” Hartz said.

Strong westerly winds will cause temperatures to feel a lot cooler on the west coast, however, with around 15 degrees expected.

That wind is expected to dissipate by Tuesday, when a high pressure front from the British isles will move towards Denmark, resulting in warmer temperatures.

“If you are outside and maybe going to a festival, you will need sunscreen and maybe a place in the shade,” said Hartz, who predicted between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

On that day, the Tinderbox festival near Odense opens, with around 40,000 guests expected.

“I can certainly promise that (the festival) won’t be a mud bath this year,” said Hartz, who predicted that no rain at all will fall during the next week.

“It doesn’t look like there will be any precipitation at all, and that is bad news for farmers, who are short of water for their crops,” he said.

