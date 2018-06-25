Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark fined for World Cup fans' bad behaviour

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
25 June 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
world cuproligans

Share this article

Denmark fined for World Cup fans' bad behaviour
Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
25 June 2018
15:40 CEST+02:00
The Danish Football Association (DBU) has been fined by FIFA after fans misbehaved during Thursday’s World Cup match against Australia.

Danish fans threw plastic cups of beer over Australian supporters in the stands below them during the Group C clash between the two sides last week.

A video published by broadcaster DR shows cups of beer raining onto Australian fans celebrating the equalising goal scored by Mile Jedinak during the 1-1 draw in Samara.

The video, reportedly recorded by a Russian fan, explains in part the fine issued to Denmark’s football association DBU by FIFA.

DBU must pay 20,000 Swiss francs (129,000 kroner) as punishment for fans’ transgression, DR reports.

The fine is related to both crowd disturbances and a sexist banner displayed by Danish fans at the match, according to Reuters.

Additionally, AP reports that Danish fans disrespected “pre-match protocol.” Fans are required to respect the national anthem of opponents prior to matches.

“We have accepted the fine and are otherwise fully focused on Tuesday’s match [against France],” DBU’s head of communication Jakob Høyer told Ritzau in a written comment.

READ ALSO: More on Denmark in the World Cup

world cuproligans
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Danish Maersk Line ship rescues 113 migrants in southern Italy
  2. Italy’s refusal of Maersk migrants 'unreasonable': Denmark’s immigration minister
  3. Here’s how to decorate like a Viking
  4. Denmark fined for World Cup fans' bad behaviour
  5. Sunshine and heat to bring Denmark’s June to dry end
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make this small Mediterranean capital your next city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored this year’s Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish Maersk Line ship rescues 113 migrants in southern Italy
  2. Italy’s refusal of Maersk migrants 'unreasonable': Denmark’s immigration minister
  3. Here’s how to decorate like a Viking
  4. Denmark fined for World Cup fans' bad behaviour
  5. Sunshine and heat to bring Denmark’s June to dry end
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement