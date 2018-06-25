Denmark fined for World Cup fans' bad behaviour

Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Football Association (DBU) has been fined by FIFA after fans misbehaved during Thursday’s World Cup match against Australia.

Danish fans threw plastic cups of beer over Australian supporters in the stands below them during the Group C clash between the two sides last week.

A video published by broadcaster DR shows cups of beer raining onto Australian fans celebrating the equalising goal scored by Mile Jedinak during the 1-1 draw in Samara.

The video, reportedly recorded by a Russian fan, explains in part the fine issued to Denmark’s football association DBU by FIFA.

DBU must pay 20,000 Swiss francs (129,000 kroner) as punishment for fans’ transgression, DR reports.

The fine is related to both crowd disturbances and a sexist banner displayed by Danish fans at the match, according to Reuters.

Additionally, AP reports that Danish fans disrespected “pre-match protocol.” Fans are required to respect the national anthem of opponents prior to matches.

“We have accepted the fine and are otherwise fully focused on Tuesday’s match [against France],” DBU’s head of communication Jakob Høyer told Ritzau in a written comment.

