Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Schmeichel says Denmark do not fear Australian fans

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
21 June 2018
08:52 CEST+02:00
world cupfootball

Share this article

Schmeichel says Denmark do not fear Australian fans
Kasper Schmeichel training in Samara. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/Ritzau Scanpix
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
21 June 2018
08:52 CEST+02:00
Kasper Schmeichel said Denmark would not be fazed by the number of Australian fans supporting their team in a "tough" World Cup clash in Samara as they target a place in the knockout phase.

The Scandinavian side kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win against Peru, in which the goalkeeper pulled off a string of fine saves before forward Yussuf Poulsen hit the winner.

Australia are under pressure after a 2-1 opening defeat to France, despite impressive support from fans dressed in green and gold.

The Socceroos expect more of the same after thousands of fans made the five-hour taxi ride to Samara from Kazan -- instead of flying west to Moscow then back east again -- but Schmeichel is not concerned.

He expects a battling display from Bert van Marwijk's men, but said the Danes are ready to take a step towards the last 16.

"Australia had a really good game against France. They were unlucky not to get something from the game," said Leicester's Schmeichel, the son of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel.

"They've got some good players, they're very organised, very compact when they defend, good creative players with speed on the wings. We're expecting a really tough game."

He added: "We've seen that some teams have a huge backing... but it doesn't make a difference to us. At the end of the day it's 11 men versus 11 on the pitch."

After an impressive defensive display against France, Van Marwijk is hoping the Socceroos create more chances.

Goalscorer Poulsen believes Denmark can play better and said playing "away from home" in the World Cup will not trouble them.

"Last time it was like we were playing away from home," he said. "People were more worried last time against Peru than they will be tomorrow against Australia.

"We got the three points, that gives us confidence and it helps us towards the next match."

He said the mental aspect could make all the difference, adding: "If you're mentally ready, you're willing to go the extra mile."

Denmark's match against Australia kicks off at 2pm Danish time on Thursday.

READ ALSO: More on Denmark in the World Cup

world cupfootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark is most expensive EU country for consumer goods
  2. Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting
  3. 'Denmark's Jantelov is similar to what we call 'tall poppy syndrome''
  4. Wild elk spotted in Denmark for first time since 1999
  5. Family ties make Faroese women Europe's top baby makers
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make this small Mediterranean capital your next city break

Valletta, Malta’s small but mighty capital, still feels like one of the Med’s undiscovered gems. But it won’t stay that way for long. The Local’s commercial editor, Sophie Miskiw, explored this year’s Capital of Culture and can’t wait to go back.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark is most expensive EU country for consumer goods
  2. Gang member killed in Copenhagen shooting
  3. 'Denmark's Jantelov is similar to what we call 'tall poppy syndrome''
  4. Wild elk spotted in Denmark for first time since 1999
  5. Family ties make Faroese women Europe's top baby makers
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement