Cyclist not seriously injured after collision with Aarhus light rail

The accident occurred near Skolebakken, close to the city’s harbour, East Jutland Police confirmed.
The accident itself was “quite undramatic”, the police duty officer told Ritzau.
The cyclist, a 37-year-old man, escaped with minor injuries and was treated by ambulance personnel at the scene before returning home, police said.
The accident occurred at 6:39pm on Sunday, according to newspaper Ekstra Bladet.
Aarhus Letbane, which opened in December last year, has been involved in a number of minor accidents, including a collision with a pizza delivery vehicle while still in its testing phase and a scrape with a female cyclist, who was also unhurt, in May this year.
