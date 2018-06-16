Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
16 June 2018
09:05 CEST+02:00
basrairaqdeserthjort

Share this article

Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims
Danish soldiers stand guard at the site of a roadside bomb attack, in Basra, Iraq's second-largest city, 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday Sept. 4, 2006. Photo: Ritzau Sca
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
16 June 2018
09:05 CEST+02:00
A Danish court ordered the government on Friday to compensate 18 civilians who were tortured during the Iraq war in an operation carried out by Iraqi security forces along with a Danish battalion.
In total, 23 plaintiffs had sued Denmark after they were arrested and subjected to "torture and inhumane treatment" in 2004 during operation "Green Desert" near Iraq's main port city of Basra.
   
The appeals court in Copenhagen ruled that although the Danish soldiers did not join in the torture, they failed to prevent the abuse.
   
"The soldiers of the Danish battalion who were sent to Iraq in 2004 and partook in the operation were not found guilty of violence against the Iraqis," the court said.
 
However, they were aware that the prisoners faced a "real risk" of being physically abused by the Iraqi security forces, judges said. There was no evidence that the Danish battalion could have predicted the "systemic torture and violence" that took place, the court added. 
 
Eighteen plaintiffs were awarded 30,000 Danish kroner (4,000 euros; $4,600).
   
Defence Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said he was "satisfied" by the ruling exonerating the soldiers from torture, but added he would appeal the verdict because it placed Denmark "in a difficult situation".
   
"This means that we can no longer contribute to improving security -- and therefore guaranteeing human rights -- in countries engaged in armed conflict," he said in a statement.
basrairaqdeserthjort
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen
  2. Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims
  3. Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
  4. Copenhagen Formula 1 plan in doubt over municipal financing
  5. Danish housing association bans trampolines to keep noisy kids quiet
Advertisement

From our sponsors

12 unexpected facts you probably didn't know about Iceland

Iceland has long been known as one of the most beautiful places in the world, but over the past few years it has also come to be viewed as a rather unusual hotbed of football talent. Here are 12 other things that you might not know about Iceland.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen
  2. Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims
  3. Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
  4. Copenhagen Formula 1 plan in doubt over municipal financing
  5. Danish housing association bans trampolines to keep noisy kids quiet
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement