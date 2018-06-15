SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen

The new route will start later this year. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced it is moving its Hong Kong route from Stockholm's Arlanda Airport to Copenhagen, starting this year.

SAS said it had struggled with profitability on the Stockholm-Hong Kong route since launching it three years ago, but said the new slot would offer an improved timetable including night flights.

It said the route had to be flown from Denmark "for operational reasons".

"Obviously, it's sad that we're moving from Stockholm, but in this case, Copenhagen offers better long-term opportunities that will enable us to further improve the SAS customer experience," said Karl Sandlund, executive vice president commercial at SAS, in a statement on Thursday.

The new route will operate five days a week with tickets on sale from today and the first flight leaving on October 28th. The airline said that passengers who had already booked a flight from Stockholm would be rebooked via Copenhagen to Hong Kong.

While Stockholmers may not celebrate the prospects of having to catch a connecting flight via Copenhagen, the news will likely be welcomed by frequent Hong Kong travellers based in Denmark or southern Sweden, which is connected to the Danish capital's airport via train.

"SAS has a strong presence at all the major Scandinavian airports. It is important for us to review all our routes on a continuous basis in order to be able to maximize the benefits for both passengers and our profitability," said Sandlund.