Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 June 2018
08:21 CEST+02:00
sashong kong

Share this article

SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen
The new route will start later this year. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 June 2018
08:21 CEST+02:00
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) announced it is moving its Hong Kong route from Stockholm's Arlanda Airport to Copenhagen, starting this year.

SAS said it had struggled with profitability on the Stockholm-Hong Kong route since launching it three years ago, but said the new slot would offer an improved timetable including night flights.

It said the route had to be flown from Denmark "for operational reasons".

"Obviously, it's sad that we're moving from Stockholm, but in this case, Copenhagen offers better long-term opportunities that will enable us to further improve the SAS customer experience," said Karl Sandlund, executive vice president commercial at SAS, in a statement on Thursday.

The new route will operate five days a week with tickets on sale from today and the first flight leaving on October 28th. The airline said that passengers who had already booked a flight from Stockholm would be rebooked via Copenhagen to Hong Kong.

While Stockholmers may not celebrate the prospects of having to catch a connecting flight via Copenhagen, the news will likely be welcomed by frequent Hong Kong travellers based in Denmark or southern Sweden, which is connected to the Danish capital's airport via train.

"SAS has a strong presence at all the major Scandinavian airports. It is important for us to review all our routes on a continuous basis in order to be able to maximize the benefits for both passengers and our profitability," said Sandlund.

sashong kong
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. You got your first job in Denmark. What do you do next?
  2. MPs call for explanation over confidential Denmark-Somalia deal after extortion allegation
  3. SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen
  4. Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims
  5. Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
Advertisement

From our sponsors

12 unexpected facts you probably didn't know about Iceland

Iceland has long been known as one of the most beautiful places in the world, but over the past few years it has also come to be viewed as a rather unusual hotbed of football talent. Here are 12 other things that you might not know about Iceland.

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. You got your first job in Denmark. What do you do next?
  2. MPs call for explanation over confidential Denmark-Somalia deal after extortion allegation
  3. SAS moves Hong Kong route from Stockholm to Copenhagen
  4. Court orders Denmark to pay Iraq torture victims
  5. Eriksen-inspired Denmark out to spoil Peru's World Cup return
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement