Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish and Swedish search for man who fell overboard called off

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 May 2018
08:22 CEST+02:00
öresund

Share this article

Danish and Swedish search for man who fell overboard called off
The man fell from a freight ship between Sweden and Denmark. Photo: Erland Vinberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
25 May 2018
08:22 CEST+02:00
Swedish and Danish maritime rescue searched for a man who fell overboard from a freight carrier in the Öresund strait between the two countries just before 10pm.

"It happened south of the Drogden lighthouse in Danish waters so Danish authorities are leading the search and rescue operation, but three Swedish boats are involved," Carl-Johan Tylegård of Sweden’s Maritime and Aeronautical Search and Rescue Services told Swedish news agency TT.

The man was dressed in blue overalls when he went overboard, reported Danish newswire Ritzau. Danish search teams initially said the search was to continue all night, but it was called off at 2am.

"We believe it is no longer likely to find him at the surface of the water," Danish search and rescue officer Jesper Lyngholm told Ritzau in the early hours of Friday.

öresund
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Zagreb: Spend this summer in Croatia's vibrant capital city

Lush green parks throughout the city centre, imposing heritage buildings, real Central European cafe society and Mediterranean style hospitality. Welcome to Zagreb, Croatia’s stunning capital!

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Internal division over proposed curbs on Danish citizenship: report
  2. Danish police in new Christiania clampdown as hash market pulled down
  3. Rainy start to the week in Denmark will give way to more sun
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/05
Discussions per skype on sundays with an initiative group
25/05
BET Awards 2018 Live (Online)
21/05
Apartment needed from July 2018
11/05
Watch BET Awards 2018 Live Stream Free Full Show Online
07/05
Web Services Development
25/04
Web developer / programmer wanted for partnership
View all notices
Advertisement