Danish and Swedish search for man who fell overboard called off

Swedish and Danish maritime rescue searched for a man who fell overboard from a freight carrier in the Öresund strait between the two countries just before 10pm.

"It happened south of the Drogden lighthouse in Danish waters so Danish authorities are leading the search and rescue operation, but three Swedish boats are involved," Carl-Johan Tylegård of Sweden’s Maritime and Aeronautical Search and Rescue Services told Swedish news agency TT.

The man was dressed in blue overalls when he went overboard, reported Danish newswire Ritzau. Danish search teams initially said the search was to continue all night, but it was called off at 2am.

"We believe it is no longer likely to find him at the surface of the water," Danish search and rescue officer Jesper Lyngholm told Ritzau in the early hours of Friday.