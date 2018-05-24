Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Danish heatwave rolls on: 30 degrees forecast this weekend

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 May 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
weather

Danish heatwave rolls on: 30 degrees forecast this weekend
Svanemøllen Beach in 2017. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Temperatures in Denmark may reach as high as 30 degrees Celsius in coming days, though some rain is also forecast.

Despite the outstanding weather in which Denmark has basked for most of May, the heat is predicted to be turned up even more, at least for the next few days.

Over 25 degrees and as much as 30 degrees Celsius in some areas is forecast by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“A heatwave is characterised by more than three days in a row with temperatures over 25 degrees. We have already had one or two in May, and now it looks like we will have one in the next few days,” DMI’s Klaus Larsen told Politiken.

Water temperatures on the coast are expected to approach 20 degrees, making the weather suitable for bathing and the beach this weekend, according to the report.

But some rain is expected to put a slight dampener on the end of the month, which has otherwise been mostly dry.

“This warm and dry weather will continue at least for the rest of the week. After that, it will likely be more humid with localised showers. But the warm weather will continue,” Larsen said.

The good forecast for the rest of the month – as well as for the beginning of June – means that May 2018 is on course to be Denmark’s warmest month of May since DMI’s records began in 1874, Politiken reports.

The standing record average May temperature of 13.8°C, from 1889, is so-far being matched by the current month.

“May is already up there with regard to temperatures, and with the forecasts we have now it is almost certain we will beat the record,” Larsen said.

weather
