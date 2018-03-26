Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Snow, sleet and cold forecast for Easter week in Denmark

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
26 March 2018
09:15 CEST+02:00
weathersnow

Share this article

Snow, sleet and cold forecast for Easter week in Denmark
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
26 March 2018
09:15 CEST+02:00
An early Easter this year also means winter weather.

Sun, sleet and showers are forecast for the beginning of the week before a dip in temperatures on Thursday and Friday, says the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“We will start this morning with some mist and cloud and a little sun during the course of the day. But we will also see some showers,” DMI duty meteorologist Mette Wagner told Ritzau early on Monday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching as high as nine degrees Celsius, according to DMI’s forecast.

Tuesday will see more precipitation, particularly in eastern parts of the country. That could take the form of snow or sleet, with daytime temperatures from 1-6°C.

A front will move across the country from the southwest.

“That will probably bring snow or sleet to southern parts, and increasing wind may cause some snowdrifting,” Wagner said.

Thursday and Friday will feel noticeably colder at between freezing point and four degrees above zero.

“Friday is, of course, the big day for Easter lunches, but the weather won’t be good enough to sit outside and drink a beer in the garden, because it’s going to be very cold,” the meteorologist said.

The weather will remain dry on Good Friday, however.

Easter Sunday, which occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after spring equinox, falls relatively early this year on April 1st.

READ ALSO: Weather updates from Denmark


Sign up here for a daily selection of the best news, features and opinion from Denmark, via our newsletter

weathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Four reasons to try spring skiing in Sweden

Winter may be over, but the ski slopes are just warming up! It’s time to embrace that perfect time of year that Swedes call 'Vårvinter' (Spring-Winter).

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Puigdemont to face court in Germany after arrest at Danish border
  2. Family and friends celebrate the life of late journalist Kim Wall
  3. Denmark’s female imam to meet French president Macron at Élysée Palace
  4. Americans and Danes support March For Our Lives with Copenhagen rally
  5. Snow, sleet and cold forecast for Easter week in Denmark
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/02
Share Birthing Prep. Course in English?
17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement