Snow, sleet and cold forecast for Easter week in Denmark

An early Easter this year also means winter weather.

Sun, sleet and showers are forecast for the beginning of the week before a dip in temperatures on Thursday and Friday, says the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“We will start this morning with some mist and cloud and a little sun during the course of the day. But we will also see some showers,” DMI duty meteorologist Mette Wagner told Ritzau early on Monday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching as high as nine degrees Celsius, according to DMI’s forecast.

Tuesday will see more precipitation, particularly in eastern parts of the country. That could take the form of snow or sleet, with daytime temperatures from 1-6°C.

A front will move across the country from the southwest.

“That will probably bring snow or sleet to southern parts, and increasing wind may cause some snowdrifting,” Wagner said.

Thursday and Friday will feel noticeably colder at between freezing point and four degrees above zero.

“Friday is, of course, the big day for Easter lunches, but the weather won’t be good enough to sit outside and drink a beer in the garden, because it’s going to be very cold,” the meteorologist said.

The weather will remain dry on Good Friday, however.

Easter Sunday, which occurs on the first Sunday following the first full moon after spring equinox, falls relatively early this year on April 1st.

