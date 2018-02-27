Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Poor conditions connected to 23-vehicle accident on Danish motorway

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 February 2018
17:41 CET+01:00
Poor conditions connected to 23-vehicle accident on Danish motorway
A file photo showing the E45 motorway in northern Jutland. Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 February 2018
17:41 CET+01:00
The South Jutland section of the E45 motorway has reopened after a major accident on the north-bound carriageway on Tuesday.

All lanes are now open, the Danish Road Directorate confirmed.

23 vehicles, including six trucks, were involved in the accident on Tuesday morning.

Six people were taken to nearby hospitals after the accident.

The incident caused a large section of the northbound road, between Vonsild and south Kolding, to be closed, the road agency said.

"We were fortunate that a hospital helicopter was in the air and able to give us an overview of the situation," South Jutland Police's duty officer said.

Heavy vehicles were unable to use crawler lanes due to snow earlier on Tuesday - a possible factor in the cause of the accident, Ritzau reports.

Long tailbacks resulted from the accident, but these are now almost resolved, the Danish Road Directorate confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Delays of around 20 minutes are reported at the time of writing.

READ ALSO: Danish municipality uses drivers' Bluetooth to solve traffic issues


