Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace

AFP/Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 February 2018
15:28 CET+01:00
prince henrikroyalsroyal family

Share this article

Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace
Prince Henrik. File photo: Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark
AFP/Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 February 2018
15:28 CET+01:00
Denmark's Prince Henrik, the 83-year-old French-born husband of Queen Margrethe who has been hospitalised since January for a lung infection, was discharged on Tuesday to spend "his last days" at home, the palace said.

The palace made the announcement via a press statement on Tuesday, adding that Prince Henrik's condition "remains serious".

"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik was today transferred from the hospital to Fredensborg Palace, where the prince wishes to spend his last days," the palace said.

Royal Family press spokesperson Lene Balleby confirmed to the Billed-Bladet magazine that the prince had asked to be moved to Fredensborg.

"There, the prince can be surrounded by family and be in a place that means something to him," Balleby said.

Denmark's Crown Prince couple, Frederik and Mary, arrived at Fredensborg just after 3pm on Wednesday, around two hours after Prince Henrik.


Fredensborg Palace on February 13th, 2018. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

Prince Henrik was admitted to Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet on January 28th for a tumour in his left lung which turned out to be benign, and a pulmonary infection. In September 2017, he was diagnosed with dementia.

Crown Prince Frederik, 49, cut short his visit to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to return home to his sick father last week.

Henrik retired from public service in January 2016. Last year, he announced that he did not want to be buried next to his wife, thereby breaking with the tradition of burying royal spouses together in Roskilde Cathedral, west of Copenhagen.

Born Henri Marie Jean Andre de Laborde de Monpezat on June 11th, 1934 near Bordeaux, he married Margrethe, then crown princess, in 1967.

Henrik and Margrethe have another son, Prince Joachim, who is 48, and eight grandchildren.

READ ALSO: Denmark's crown prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father

prince henrikroyalsroyal family
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Family ski holidays are wonderful and chaotic in equal measure. Luckily, there’s a Swedish ski resort designed with every member of the family in mind.

We visited five 'murder spots' in Malmö

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Prince Henrik, a man of the world: Denmark reacts to passing of royal

Prince Henrik of Denmark dies

Denmark's crown prince cuts short Olympics visit to be with ill father

Denmark's Prince Henrik has benign lung tumour: palace

Denmark's Prince Henrik admitted to hospital

Britain's Prince Harry charms Danes on official visit

WATCH: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills

Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Copenhagen
Advertisement

More news

Denmark's Prince Henrik refuses to be buried with queen

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik wants you to know that he did NOT buy Mary an island

See Denmark’s queen take her annual gold carriage ride through Copenhagen
Advertisement

Denmark's queen: Living here doesn't make you Danish

Crown Prince Frederik injures neck on trampoline

Queen Margrethe: Denmark 'not a multicultural country'

Danish royals: Only Prince Christian should get money
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace
  2. Stress: one in ten people at work in Denmark on medication, says report
  3. Five things to know about renting an apartment in Denmark
  4. WATCH: Denmark picks song for Viking-themed raid on Eurovision Song Contest
  5. Denmark's Eurovision entry is a sign of our Viking-loving times
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement