Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bus routes could be cancelled after vandalism in Danish town

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 February 2018
10:13 CET+01:00
vandalismnæstved

Share this article

Bus routes could be cancelled after vandalism in Danish town
File photo: Claus Fisker/Scanpix Denmark
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 February 2018
10:13 CET+01:00
Bus routes could be temporarily closed in Næstved after several of the town's buses were vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday.

Unknown persons vandalised seven buses in the city on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, reports TV Øst.

All of the buses sustained damage in the form of smashed windows, according to South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police.

A red emergency hammer was found near one of the buses and is thought to have been used to inflict the damage.

Police were alerted to the vandalism a 1:36am on Tuesday and the misdemeanour is thought to have occurred between midnight and 1am. Potential witnesses have been encouraged to come forward.

The vandalism could result in delays to the town's public transports services on Tuesday.

"Seven incapacitated buses could be a bit problematic, so it's possible a few routes will be cancelled today," duty officer Ole Hald of South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police told TV Øst.

READ ALSO: Denmark's Little Mermaid turns blue and white after latest vandalism


Sign up here for a daily selection of the best news, features and opinion from Denmark, via our newsletter

vandalismnæstved
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Meet Sweden’s most family-friendly ski resort

Family ski holidays are wonderful and chaotic in equal measure. Luckily, there’s a Swedish ski resort designed with every member of the family in mind.

We visited five 'murder spots' in Malmö

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Police in Denmark hunt for 'serial criminal' behind rocks dropped on to motorway traffic

Denmark’s Little Mermaid turns blue and white after latest vandalism

Copenhagen's iconic Little Mermaid statue vandalised over whaling

Another Muslim cemetery vandalized in Denmark

Calls for unity in wake of Muslim cemetery attack

Copenhagen area Muslim cemetery desecrated

Grave of Hans Christian Andersen vandalized
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

This Danish video is giving everyone the feels

In world first, Denmark to name a ‘digital ambassador’
Advertisement

Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

Facebook to build new data centre in Denmark

Denmark still worst country in the Nordics for cancer

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Prince Henrik leaves hospital to spend 'last days' at palace
  2. Stress: one in ten people at work in Denmark on medication, says report
  3. Five things to know about renting an apartment in Denmark
  4. WATCH: Denmark picks song for Viking-themed raid on Eurovision Song Contest
  5. Denmark's Eurovision entry is a sign of our Viking-loving times
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement