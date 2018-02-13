Bus routes could be cancelled after vandalism in Danish town

File photo: Claus Fisker/Scanpix Denmark

Bus routes could be temporarily closed in Næstved after several of the town's buses were vandalised in the early hours of Tuesday.

Unknown persons vandalised seven buses in the city on Monday night or early Tuesday morning, reports TV Øst.

All of the buses sustained damage in the form of smashed windows, according to South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police.

A red emergency hammer was found near one of the buses and is thought to have been used to inflict the damage.

Police were alerted to the vandalism a 1:36am on Tuesday and the misdemeanour is thought to have occurred between midnight and 1am. Potential witnesses have been encouraged to come forward.

The vandalism could result in delays to the town's public transports services on Tuesday.

"Seven incapacitated buses could be a bit problematic, so it's possible a few routes will be cancelled today," duty officer Ole Hald of South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police told TV Øst.

