Police shoot dog during chaotic arrest in Aarhus

An attack dog was shot and killed by police in Aarhus on Sunday evening during an arrest operation that has been described as "chaotic".

At around 8pm on Sunday, a patrol spotted in the west of the city a 26-year-old man who was wanted by police for breaking the terms of his custodial sentence, East Jutland Police duty officer Per Bennekov told Ritzau.

"When the officers arrested him, a throng of people gathered at the scene and tried to free the detained individual. They tried to pull him away from the officers," Bennekov said.

Police have described the sequence of events as "chaotic", Ritzau reports.

A large group of people as well as police reinforcements quickly gathered at the scene of the arrest, which took place in a parking lot.

"At one point an individual released an attack dog towards police. But before it was able to bite anyone, one of the officers shot and killed it with two shots," Bennekov said.

The officer added that the firing of the shots brought control to the situation, and that police subsequently arrested three persons.

In addition to the 26-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 29-year-old were arrested for threatening behaviour towards police. The 29-year-old was also taken in for trying to free an arrested person.

