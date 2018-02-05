Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

20-year-old denies charges in trial over Danish social media sex video

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 February 2018
16:05 CET+01:00
social mediarevenge porn

Share this article

20-year-old denies charges in trial over Danish social media sex video
File photo: Bo Amstrup/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 February 2018
16:05 CET+01:00
A 20-year-old man from eastern Jutland has denied charges in a 'test trial' related to a major police investigation into the distribution of an explicit video on social media.

The man is on trial at Randers City Court on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

He admits to having shared the video, but said he was not aware that the girl and two boys in it are under the age of 15.

"It was just a bit of amateur porn. I didn't think any more of it," Ritzau reports the young man as saying in court.

He is charged for having shared the video with 12 other people during a period from autumn 2015 to spring 2016.

The video was first shown to him by a college (Danish: efterskole) friend via his mobile phone in 2015. The friend then sent the video to the accused individual, who forwarded it to others in his friendship group.

He told the court he shared it because others asked him to.

The people in the video did not appear to be under the age of 18 and he did not get the impression that the girl was doing anything against her will, he said.

"She didn't seem nervous or forced to do anything at all. I got the impression she was okay with what was happening," he said.

Last month, police in Denmark announced legal action against over 1,000 people over the distribution of explicit material on Facebook's Messenger platform.

The many suspects in the case are accused of sharing two explicit videos and one image using the social media.

Although the legal age of consent in Denmark is 15, the country's criminal law forbids possession and distribution of photographs and videos of a sexual nature of persons under the age of 18.

Individuals under police suspicion in the case may have broken Danish child pornography laws, police said in a statement in January.

A number of test trials have been scheduled at Randers City Court as well as at the city court in Lyngby near Copenhagen. Those cases will form the basis of the verdicts reached in the other cases.

If the 20-year-old is found guilty of distributing child pornography, he faces up to two years in prison.

Prosecutor Rosa Pape stated in submission of the case against the 20-year-old that she believes he could face a custodial sentence.

READ ALSO:

social mediarevenge porn
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

We visited five 'murder spots' in Malmö

Don't worry, we're talking fiction. But the crime scenes from The Bridge are no less thrilling for that!

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

20-year-old given suspended sentence while second man claims to 'not remember' sharing sex video

One teenager in every Danish school class victim of online harassment: NGO

Danish TV station takes two weeks off Facebook

Suspects in Danish sex video case should be treated 'with caution': lawyer

Danish security agency warns that fake news can spur terror attacks

Did a chocolate fountain just make the Danish PM more likeable?

Danish teens shared ‘worst ever’ sex videos

Young Danes 'ditching Facebook for real world'
Advertisement

More news

Police shoot dog during chaotic arrest in Aarhus

Danish companies digital front runners in Europe: analysis

Denmark's Prince Henrik has benign lung tumour: palace
Advertisement

Danish satellite successfully sent into orbit

111 Danish patients given medicinal cannabis in first month of trial

Fire at daycare probably started deliberately: police

Danish PM Rasmussen denies wrongdoing in new hearing over fishing quotas
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish Social Democrats criticised for plan to 'send asylum seekers to Africa'
  2. Police shoot dog during chaotic arrest in Aarhus
  3. Denmark's Social Democrats want to cap 'non-Western' asylum seekers
  4. 20-year-old denies charges in trial over Danish social media sex video
  5. Winter sun to shine on in Denmark this week
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement