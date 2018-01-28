Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
28 January 2018
03:19 CET+01:00
arrestmurderstockholmborder control

Share this article

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
28 January 2018
03:19 CET+01:00
Danish police on Saturday arrested a Swedish man who was wanted internationally on a murder charge.
The South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police announced the arrest, saying that the man was nabbed as he tried to enter Denmark from Germany. The man was driving a car that he had rented in Sweden. 
 
The arrestee is a Swedish citizen of North African origin in his 30s. He was sought by Swedish police in connection with a fatal shooting in Stockholm. An international arrest warrant was initiated by Swedish authorities. 
 
According to the head of the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police immigration unit, police had been tipped off that the man might attempt to enter Denmark. 
 
“We have border checks happening all the time. But we had received a tip that this person might try to cross the border so we therefore kept an extra watchful eye on the situation,” said Anton Havegård. 
 
The arrested man was due to make a preliminary court appearance in Denmark on Sunday, after which he is expected to be extradited to Sweden. 
 
Another individual who was in the suspect’s car at the time of the arrest was released from police custody. 
 
Havegård said that the arrest was a sign that Denmark’s border controls, which have been in effect since January 2016, are having their desired effect. 
 
“This shows that the work that is being carried out at the border is both competent and effective,” he said. 
 
Speaking to Swedish news agency TT, Havegård said he believed the man had been away from Sweden for several months and that he had likely been in Spain.  
 
The man was wanted for a shooting death that occurred in Stockholm in November but neither Danish nor Swedish police would elaborate. 
 
“I have spoken with investigators and they can confirm that a person has been arrested in Denmark,” Swedish police spokeswoman Susanna Herrera told TT. “We do not want to go into detail.” 
 
arrestmurderstockholmborder control
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish inventor Peter Madsen charged with journalist's murder: prosecutors

'Walk around Copenhagen, and you get familiarity and foreignness all in one'

Denmark extends border control until May 2018

Danish police find decapitated head of Swedish journalist

Danish war veteran to be held indefinitely for murdering parents

Denmark expected to further extend border controls

Denmark to propose changes to Schengen to enable extended border control

Fun runners told to carry passports for Denmark-Germany border race
Advertisement

More news

VIDEO: Protests in Danish cities over controversial asylum expulsion centres

Danish bulls could provide sperm for climate-friendly cows

One teenager in every Danish school class victim of online harassment: NGO
Advertisement

Danish police arrest 13 in tense Christiania raid

One in three Danish municipalities now collects biodegradable waste

Thousands raised for Copenhagen baker after extortion, vandalism

Conservative parties agree deal to protect Danish forests
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to update visa rules for foreign professionals: ministry
  2. Denmark's burka ban could also forbid masks and fake beards
  3. Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark
  4. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open
  5. VIDEO: Protests in Danish cities over controversial asylum expulsion centres
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement