Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

VIDEO: Protests in Danish cities over controversial asylum expulsion centres

Farah Bahgat
news.denmark@thelocal.com
27 January 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
asylumkærshovedgårdrefugeesasylum seekersexplusion centredeportationudrejsecentre

Share this article

VIDEO: Protests in Danish cities over controversial asylum expulsion centres
Photo: The Local
Farah Bahgat
news.denmark@thelocal.com
27 January 2018
10:22 CET+01:00
Crowds in Aarhus and Copenhagen protested on Friday against the Kærshovedgård deportation centre, which has seen criticism over its treatment of refused asylum seekers.

Crowds in Aarhus and Copenhagen protested on Friday against the Kærshovedgård deportation centre, demanding its shutdown and the re-opening of cases of rejected asylum seekers.

The Danish government houses rejected asylum seekers at departure or expulsion centers, at the Kærshovedgård centre, which is located in Jutland, as well the Sjælsmark centre in Zealand.

Some rejected asylum seekers who do not willingly leave Denmark are not deported due to being stateless or because no readmission arrangement exists between Denmark and their home country.

Some of the Kærshovedgård residents joined the demonstration in Copenhagen, Kaisa Skoluda, coordinator of a solidarity project with rejected asylum seekers in the centres, told The Local.

The demonstrations were a cry for mercy for rejected asylum seekers who "didn't do anything wrong except for the mistake of seeking asylum in Denmark," activist Anemone Samy told The Local. 

"Our politicians and our government say that life has to be horrible for these people [so] they [leave], and anybody abroad hears about this will not come to Denmark," Samy said. 

Martin Lemberg-Pedersen, assistant professor in Global Refugee Studies at Aalborg University's Department of Culture and Global Studies, told The Local in November last year that the circumstances at the centre had been proven by studies to cause psychological illness.

“This is a very serious situation, due in part to the very rationale behind such expulsion centres. They are built on a logic that people can be motivated to leave the country. This means that the centre's main function is to impose living conditions so intolerable that people will leave. Consequently, [the centres] are not created in a way that allows for a normal, healthy life,” Lemberg-Pedersen said.

"What we need to speak about in Denmark also is not just the fact that these camps are here, but the fact that we allow this to exist in a country that we say is a free country," Samy told The Local during Friday's protest in Aarhus.

On January 15th, immigration minister Inger Støjberg said to broadcaster DR following a visit to Kærshovedgård Departure Centre that those refused asylum must leave Denmark.

"I can understand wanting to be in Denmark. I'd also much rather be here than in Iraq or Afghanistan. But that makes no difference. If you are not being persecuted, you cannot be in Denmark - so you must leave," Støjberg said.

Kærshovedgård, a former prison, was converted into a departure centre in 2016. Its maximum capacity is 600 residents. 

READ ALSO: 

asylumkærshovedgårdrefugeesasylum seekersexplusion centredeportationudrejsecentre
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

One week after minister admitted mistakes, ill asylum seeker returns to Denmark

Immigration minister panned by opposition over ill refugee deportation scandal

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over

Denmark may have illegally deported seriously ill refugees as minister admits poor practice

Denmark asylum applications lowest for ten years: ministry

Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis

'Syrians can reunite with families in Aleppo': Danish People’s Party
Advertisement

More news

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark

Danish bulls could provide sperm for climate-friendly cows

One teenager in every Danish school class victim of online harassment: NGO
Advertisement

Danish police arrest 13 in tense Christiania raid

One in three Danish municipalities now collects biodegradable waste

Thousands raised for Copenhagen baker after extortion, vandalism

Conservative parties agree deal to protect Danish forests
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark to update visa rules for foreign professionals: ministry
  2. Denmark's burka ban could also forbid masks and fake beards
  3. Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki wins Australian Open
  4. Danish bulls could provide sperm for climate-friendly cows
  5. Danish living room concert concept makes space on the sofa for festival goers
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement