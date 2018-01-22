Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Conservative parties agree deal to protect Danish forests

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
22 January 2018
10:54 CET+01:00
forestsforestryenvironment

Share this article

Conservative parties agree deal to protect Danish forests
Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
22 January 2018
10:54 CET+01:00
Denmark's conservative parties support a proposal to reduce forestry and let nature take over in extensive natural areas.

The coalition government and right-wing parliamentary ally the Danish People's Party have agreed on a deal to give nature "first priority" in specified forests, the Ministry of Environment and Food wrote in a press statement.

The 45 forests in the scheme, which include the Gribskov forest in northern Zealand and forests around the town of Silkeborg in Jutland, cover an area reaching a total of 13,300 hectares.

Logging will be significantly decreased in the forests in question and in some cases halted completely, the ministry said.

Environment minister Esben Lunde Larsen called the move a "historical effort for Danish forests".

"The government has promised that a fifth of state-owned forests will be biodiversity forests. Today we are delivering on that," Larsen wrote in the statement.

Other forests covered by the agreement include Gråstenskovene in southern Denmark and forests near the northern tourist destination of Skagen and on the island of Møn.

READ ALSO: Heavy snow and snapping trees concern Norwegian forest owners

forestsforestryenvironment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

One in three Danish municipalities now collects biodegradable waste

Dane loses court case over gnawing beaver problem

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

Air pollution kills over 500,000 Europeans a year: Copenhagen agency

Denmark’s Alternative party wants to give tax breaks to cyclists

Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report

Scientists to explore meltwater at Greenland Cold War camp

OPINION: Denmark should do more for environmentally-friendly electric transport
Advertisement

More news

Thousands raised for Copenhagen baker after extortion, vandalism

Denmark pays compensation to mistaken terror suspects

Danish employees among the happiest in the world: report
Advertisement

Prosecution appeals verdict in Danish jetski tragedy

One week after minister admitted mistakes, ill asylum seeker returns to Denmark

Copenhagen to use '100 security cameras' to combat gang crime

Denmark to increase checks on under-age cigarette sales
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain wants exiled ex-Catalan leader arrested if he travels to Denmark
  2. Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite arrest threat
  3. Denmark pays compensation to mistaken terror suspects
  4. VIDEO: This is what Puigdemont did when presented with a Spanish flag in Denmark
  5. Meeting with Puigdemont not an endorsement: Danish politician
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement