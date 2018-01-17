Denmark announces relocation of 1,800 public jobs

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and minister for public innovation Sophie Løhde announce the plan to press. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix Denmark

Government agencies will be moved from Copenhagen to other parts of Denmark in a relocation of up to 1,800 jobs, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The coalition presented its plan to continue its policy of relocating public service jobs from the capital to other towns and cities across the country.

The announcement follows the relocation of over 2,500 jobs since Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s Liberal (Venstre) government first announced the policy in 2015. The move was been positioned as a way to spur growth in Denmark's smaller communities, and “create activity where it is needed”, the PM said at the time.

Third city Odense was the biggest beneficiary of the relocations made public on Wednesday, with the 440-employee Environmental Protection Agency (Miljøstyrelsen) set for a move to the Funen town, which is the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen.

Two agencies were also moved across the Great Belt strait to Aarhus, including part of the Patient Safety Authority and the Innovation Fund.

The country’s national gas company will be based in the mid-Jutland town of Viborg, bringing with it 188 jobs.

Meanwhile, the secretariat for the Danish Economic Councils will be given a new home in Horsens and the Danish Language Council, the official regulatory body of the Danish language, is to be relocated to the northern Funen town of Bogense, which has a population of around 3,700.

“We are now taking the next step towards a Denmark in better balance. The government is establishing as many as 4,000 jobs across the country and is thereby again securing a large number of jobs outside Copenhagen,” the government wrote in the announcement published on its website.

Other towns set to benefit from the new relocations include Frederiksværk, Frederikshavn, Løgstør and Nyborg.

The government said it hopes "as many as possible" of its public servants employed in the affected agencies would choose to move with their jobs.

"On the other hand, I completely understand if some people instead decide to look around for new opportunites based on family considerations," minister for public innovation Sophie Løhde said at Wednesday's press announcement, reports Politiken.

Rasmussen called the ongoing relocations something "we are doing because we want it politically," the newspaper writes.

A full overview of the agency transferrals can be found on the government’s website (in Danish) here.

READ ALSO: Denmark to move 4,000 jobs out of Copenhagen