Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Court fines Danish Uber driver half a million kroner

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
16 January 2018
18:12 CET+01:00
ubercourt case

Share this article

Court fines Danish Uber driver half a million kroner
File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Scanpix Denmark
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
16 January 2018
18:12 CET+01:00
The Østre Landsret high court has issued fines amounting to hundred of thousands of Danish kroner to four former Uber drivers for illegally operating taxi services.

One of the men received a fine of 486,500 kroner (65,300 euros) for 5,428 Uber journeys in 2015. The others received fines of 110,000 kroner (14,700 euros), 60,000 kroner (8,000 euros) and 40,000 kroner (5,300 euros).

The court ruled against issuing the harsher penalties requested by the prosecution, reports Ritzau.

“I am satisfied with the verdict given that the prosecution was upheld with regard to the charges brought in all four cases,” senior prosecutor Morten Ebbe Nielsen said.

The case is significant because it potentially sets a precedent for the use of information from tax authorities in the Netherlands, where Uber’s European head office is based, in legal cases against former drivers with the app-based service.

The outcome of Tuesday’s case could potentially result in a large number of cases in Denmark.

Information from Uber gives details of around 1,500 individuals who drove for the company in 2015, including bank details, how many trips they made and how much they earned.

Uber has voluntarily handed over the information as part of an audit.

Defence lawyers in the case have spoken against the use of tax details in criminal proceedings.

“We are naturally disappointed with the result, but note that a unanimous high court agrees with the district court and has upheld the verdict with the same fines on the same basis,” defence lawyer Eddie Omar Rosenberg Khawaja, who represented all four drivers, said.

Uber ceased operating in Denmark in 2017.

READ ALSO: Uber halts services in Denmark after new taxi law

ubercourt case
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish junior doctors start viral campaign to overturn key ruling against colleague

Uber downfall splits Danish politicians

Uber halts services in Denmark after new taxi law

Danish prosecutors to take on Uber

Uber in Denmark's crosshairs after high court ruling

Ruling could spell doom for Uber in Denmark

Strange campaign says Uber is damaging Danish welfare

Danes to be taxed for using AirBnB
Advertisement

More news

Denmark announces relocation of 1,800 public jobs

Suspects in Danish sex video case should be treated 'with caution': lawyer

Danish inventor Peter Madsen charged with journalist's murder: prosecutors
Advertisement

Danish family reunification rules should discriminate based on language skills: government

Danish police announce case against 1,000 for sharing sex video

Can the EU help collect student debt owed to Denmark?

Man found dead in cell was accused of attempted sexual assault on 14-year-old: report
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish police announce case against 1,000 for sharing sex video
  2. Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins
  3. Danish family reunification rules should discriminate based on language skills: government
  4. Danish inventor Peter Madsen charged with journalist's murder: prosecutors
  5. Court fines Danish Uber driver half a million kroner
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
looking for a part-time student job
11/01
Lost keys
04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
View all notices
Advertisement