Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish populists' curfew plan for ghettos faces cross-aisle criticism

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 January 2018
13:45 CET+01:00
ghettoghettosdf

Share this article

Danish populists' curfew plan for ghettos faces cross-aisle criticism
Minister for culture Mette Bock. Photo: Louise Herrche Serup/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 January 2018
13:45 CET+01:00
Politicians on the left and right of Denmark's parliament have distanced themselves from a proposal by the populist Danish People’s Party (DF) to impose a curfew on youths living in socially marginalised areas.

Two prominent names in the libertarian Liberal Alliance party, a partner in the right-wing coalition government, publically criticised a proposal by DF to introduce a curfew for young people in areas considered to be ‘ghettos’.

The DF proposal is one of seven made in response to Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s New Year speech declaration that he wants to tackle social issues related to underprivileged areas.

Liberal Alliance minister for culture Mette Bock criticised the curfew proposal in a Facebook message posted on Thursday.

“Curfew for youths after 8pm… are we in Denmark?”, Bock wrote.

The party’s finance spokesperson Joachim B. Olsen echoed those sentiments.

“In Liberal Alliance we are… prepared to discuss all good proposals. But a couple of these proposals are really poor. Curfews for those under 18… that is bloody crazy,” Olsen wrote.

Social Democrat spokesperson for immigration Mathias Tesfaye told news agency Ritzau that there were better ways to tackle social problems than banning young people from going out at night.

“Should we forbid a 17-year-old apprentice bricklayer from going to a corner shop to buy a cola at 9pm?

“Sorry, but that is a little bit insane,” Tesfaye said in a written comment.

“We have plenty of real problems in these social housing areas. Should we not rather focus on them,” he added.

The seven proposals by DF were published by newspaper BT earlier this week.

In addition to the curfew, the nationalist party also called for a ban on new mosques in marginalised areas and the deportation to home countries of refugees granted temporary residence in Denmark.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, political spokesperson with Rasmussen’s Liberal (Venstre) party, on Thursday declined to specify his party’s position on the DF proposals.

“With regard to the specific proposals by DF, I will not take any position on them until the government presents its plan later this year,” Ellemann-Jensen said to Ritzau.

“Most people that look at the proposals will probably be able to guess were the Liberal party stands in regard to them,” he added.

“Some of the proposals we are likely to say, ‘That may be a good idea’, while others we will say, ‘Out of the question’,” Ellemann-Jensen continued.

READ ALSO: Rasmussen's call for 'end of ghettos' is not the first by a Danish PM

ghettoghettosdf
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rasmussen’s call for 'end of ghettos' is not the first by a Danish PM

Pull down ghettos and relocate residents: Danish PM in New Year speech

'Syrians can reunite with families in Aleppo': Danish People’s Party

Denmark’s conservative parties hit stumbling blocks over budget deal

Denmark removes neighbourhoods from 'ghetto' list of deprived areas

DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment

Danish People’s Party 'government ready': minister

Cut foreigners' dental treatment, study grants and bus passes: DF
Advertisement

More news

Tax, asylum bills to be settled in new year as coalition party gives ground

Danish parties in 'race against clock' as negotiations continue over tax, immigration

Liberal Alliance threats over tax cuts are 'grotesque': DF
Advertisement

Denmark gets budget but coalition party leaves room for doubt

Danish MP accused of threatening female imam with 'revenge porn'

Danish mayoral candidate withdraws from election after wedding scandal

Immigration minister Støjberg gave incorrect information during parliament hearing
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'World’s most expensive vodka' stolen from Copenhagen collection
  2. Stolen 'world’s most expensive' vodka bottle found empty at Danish building site
  3. Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens announces 175th anniversary winter programme
  4. Rasmussen’s call for 'end of ghettos' is not the first by a Danish PM
  5. Danish woman stable after self-immolation attempt at local council
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/01
Free meditation class | British meditation teacher
09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement