Danish man in 'critical' condition after New Year champagne bottle injury

A man has been put into an induced coma after a champagne bottle exploded between his legs on New Year’s Eve.

The man remains in critical condition on Tuesday morning, regional police duty officer Brian Munch confirmed to news agency Ritzau.

The accident occurred when the man attempted to open a champagne bottle while holding it between his legs on New Year’s Eve.

He was injured when the bottle exploded and a shard of the shattered glass cut through an artery in his leg. He suffered extensive loss of blood.

The man was taken to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet, where he was later put into an induced coma. His condition is still considered to be critical.

