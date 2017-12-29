Strong winds to be only minus on Denmark’s New Year’s Eve

New Year 2017 at Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen. File photo: Stine Tidsvilde/Polfoto/Ritzau

Dry, relatively warm weather and stars in the sky are predicted to form a backdrop as fireworks are launched at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Forecasts suggest fine weather for the event, said meteorologist Frank Nielsen of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“The biggest challenge will probably be the wind. A firm to strong wind from the southwest could send fireworks a little off course,” Nielsen said.

“Only in North Jutland will there still be a little rain and clouds when the rockets are lit. There is also a risk of gale force winds in that part of the country, but everywhere else looks very good,” he said.

Earlier in the day, as preparations for New Year’s Eve dinners and parties get underway, the weather will be “a little heavy,” according to the meteorologist.

“A low pressure area from the British Isles will approach on Sunday morning, bringing rain and mist. But luckily enough, the rain will stop before midnight, and it will clear up,” Nielsen said.

Temperatures will also increase slightly as the countdown to the new year begins.

“The temperature will increase from around four degrees during the day to around eight degrees on Sunday evening. So it will certainly be a mild New Year’s Eve,” Nielsen continued.

Weather on Friday and Saturday will be more unstable.

“We are in the middle of a motorway of fronts that are moving in and out. In between showers with sleet on Friday morning it will begin to clear up. That is a dangerous cocktail, because road temperatures will be circling around freezing point. Motorists, in particular in Jutland, should be cautious of the risk of icy roads,” the duty meteorologist said.

Some sun with a steady to fresh winds are also later on Friday, while Saturday is expected to bring rain and isolated sleet showers.

READ ALSO: How to celebrate New Year's Eve like a Dane (from 2014)