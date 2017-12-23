Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish police arrest Sweden-based Syrian over planned 'terrorist' attack

AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
23 December 2017
10:20 CET+01:00
policeterrorismcopenhagen

Share this article

Danish police arrest Sweden-based Syrian over planned 'terrorist' attack
Photo: Polfoto/Ritzau
AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
23 December 2017
10:20 CET+01:00
Danish police on Friday said they had arrested a Syrian asylum seeker from Sweden for "attempting to commit a terrorist act" in Copenhagen.

The Copenhagen police said they arrested the 30-year-old man jointly with the Danish Security and Intelligence Service on Thursday over a failed attack which he plotted with another 21-year-old man in November 2016. 

“The man is charged with attempted terrorism for having, together with another man convicted in Germany, planned to randomly kill or hurt several people in an unknown location in Copenhagen," the police said in a statement.

The police added the two men "wanted to attack people with knives and thereafter detonate one or several explosives, which failed when the accomplice was denied entry into Denmark and arrested by the German police". 

A German court in July convicted the 21-year-old, described as a Syrian refugee by the German media, for attempting an attack. He was reportedly carrying 17,000 matches, two kitchen knives and six walkie-talkies when the German police arrested him. 

Earlier this year a would-be female jihadist was sentenced to eight years in jail for a planning to bomb two Danish schools. The Islamic State sympathiser, a Muslim convert, was just 15 years-old when she was arrested in 2016.

READ ALSO: New evidence delays Danish Kundby girl terrorism case

policeterrorismcopenhagen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Attacker wounds two Danes in Gabon, claims it is attack on US

Copenhagen gangs continue ceasefire: report

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

'Walk around Copenhagen, and you get familiarity and foreignness all in one'

Gas pistols fired in Copenhagen department store robbery

Irish football fans 'welcome to come again': Danish police after play-off

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains
Advertisement

More news

Police in Denmark hunt for 'serial criminal' behind rocks dropped on to motorway traffic

Aarhus light rail to carry first passengers

Police horses riding back to Denmark – but not for a while
Advertisement

Denmark calls time on last coin-operated payphones

Danish economy good enough to increase wages: analyst

Danish police gave illegal orders during Chinese visits: commission

'Refugees with jobs should be sent home': Danish MP
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark man carrying 1,000 joints gets into police car, mistaking it for a taxi
  2. OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
  3. Danish police arrest Sweden-based Syrian over planned 'terrorist' attack
  4. Britney Spears to drive Danish fans crazy at festival
  5. Why do Danes eat duck and pork at Christmas?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement