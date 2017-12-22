Britney Spears to drive Danish fans crazy at festival

The festival, located in the town of Skanderborg, announced the appearance of the US megastar on its website and social media on Friday, describing the singer as a “living pop legend”.
Spears, 36, achieved worldwide stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as Baby One More Time, Oops! I Did It Again and Toxic.
The concert will be her first at a Danish festival.
Danish acts including MØ, D-A-D, Saveus, Nephew and C.V. Jørgensen will also play at Smukfest, which takes place from the 8th-12th August next year.
Tickets for the full festival sold out within an hour and half of going on sale earlier this month – notably faster than last year, when the festival sold out in five hours.
After a career hiatus following highly-publicised personal problems in the mid-2000s, Spears has released three albums since 2011 and has appeared as a judge on the US version of popular television series The X Factor since 2012.
