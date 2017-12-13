Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 December 2017
18:57 CET+01:00
isisradicalisationdeportation

Share this article

Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis
File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
13 December 2017
18:57 CET+01:00
A 22-year-old Danish-born man has been sentenced to five years in prison after travelling to Syria to fight for the Islamic State terror group. The man’s passport has also been seized by authorities.

The man, Anis Laraba, has Algerian heritage and was born and raised in Denmark.

He was an 18-year-old upper secondary school student when he travelled to Syria in 2013 and joined the armed group.

He travelled to the Middle Eastern country with a second Danish citizen, Enes Cifti, who has been convicted of similar offences.

Laraba was found to have participated in battle on the side of Isis, thereby breaching Danish terror laws.

Cifti was the first Danish-born person to be stripped of his passport when his case was taken to the Supreme Court in November this year, with Laraba now receiving the same punishment.

Glostrup City Court found that the 22-year-old had stayed in Syria for nine months up to April 2014, when he asked his mother to buy him a ticket back to Denmark.

The five-year custodial sentence, which is relatively long, was based on the long stay in Syria as well as Laraba's participation in the fighting itself.

“It is an aggravating circumstance that he stayed in Syria for nearly nine months, where his activities included training in the use of weapons and fighting in battle,” the presiding judge said as he gave the verdict on Wednesday.

The court also highlighted that the 22-year-old had been accepted to study at an Islamic school in the Saudi Arabian city of Medina at the time of his arrest, and that he has family in Algeria.

As such, the court found it reasonable to believe the man’s future lay in Algeria, rather than in Denmark, where his parents and siblings live.

He was also linked to a radical Danish group known as Kaldet til Islam (Called to Islam).

“He is badly integrated and has no time for democracy,” prosecutor Natalja Fryd Lindberg said during the trial.

The 22-year-old has denied the charges throughout and has appealed the sentence to the High Court.

READ ALSO: Denmark charges 26-year-old man accused of joining Isis

isisradicalisationdeportation
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Related articles

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over

Denmark rejected asylum seekers hunger strike against 'intolerable' circumstances

Denmark charges 26-year-old man accused of joining Isis

19-year-old Danish woman faces terror charge for joining Isis

Denmark to deport Romanian woman for begging

Denmark aid will help displaced Iraqis return home: ministry

Danish jihadist arrested in Spain wanted to buy weapons there
Advertisement

More news

Few Danes complain about wind turbines: group

Copenhagen gangs continue ceasefire: report

Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
Advertisement

VIDEO: New delay for Aarhus light rail but green light looks close

Dane loses court case over gnawing beaver problem

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten tips for surviving a Danish Christmas party
  2. Denmark adds Saudi cleric to list of banned 'hate preachers'
  3. Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
  4. Lack of virgins gives Danish charity fresh start
  5. Danish man loses passport for fighting for Isis
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement