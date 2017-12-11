Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
11 December 2017
17:11 CET+01:00
samsøsustainability

Share this article

Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
File photo: Jacob Ehrbahn/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
11 December 2017
17:11 CET+01:00
All shoppers on the island of Samsø will from next year be asked to use shopping bags made of fabric, rather than plastic.

Plastic bags will be removed from all shops on the island, with shoppers instead using organic bags made of cotton, reports broadcaster DR.

“We are avoiding plastic carrier bags in the entire trade sector,” project leader Gunnar Mikkelsen of Samsø Municipality told DR.

The idea to drop plastic bags came from the island’s residents, with plastic carrier bags responsible for a large proportion of refuse on the 114 km² island.

Plastic bags will now be replaced by the organic alternative, according to the report.

“It is a bag you can take and keep, but if you forget your bag there will be others available. If you forget a lot and have ten lying around at home, you can also hand them in at shops,” Mikkelsen said.

The Danish Society for Nature Conservation told DR that it was sceptical over the plan, citing the viability of cotton bags from a sustainability perspective.

“Right now there is actually some doubt as to what is the best option. That’s why the Environmental Protection Agency [Miljøstyrelsen, ed.] has initiated an analysis to find out the best alternative to plastic bags,” said Sine Beuse Fauerby, environmental policy advisor with the Danish Society for Nature Conservation.

“We do not think this is the best option for the environment. There are also issues with cotton bags, as these are also manufactured,” Fauerby added.

Plastic bags will be a thing of the past on the island by February 2018, according to the municipality’s plan.

Samsø has been developing its sustainable energy supply since the early 2000s, and aims to be entirely free of fossil fuel energy by 2030 – twenty years before the national target.

The island, which has received 50,000 kroner from a green energy conversion pool funded by the NRGi power provider, is not the first Danish island to scrap plastic bags – they have already disappeared from the island of Møn.

READ ALSO: Diesel-powered Danish ferry refuelled with 6,000 litres of gasoline

samsøsustainability
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Related articles

Diesel-powered Danish ferry refuelled with 6,000 litres of gasoline

OPINION: Denmark should do more for environmentally-friendly electric transport

QUIZ: How much do you know about wind power?

New Copenhagen project will 'try to change the world'

Danish 'green energy inspiration' threatened

Copenhagen: Ikea plans massive 'green' store
Advertisement

More news

VIDEO: New delay for Aarhus light rail but green light looks close

Dane loses court case over gnawing beaver problem

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected
Advertisement

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

Danish car thief hits police officer after driving through spike strip

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad

Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark gets budget but coalition party leaves room for doubt
  2. Denmark’s 'sustainable island' to scrap plastic bags
  3. Sun and wet weather to dominate wintry Danish week
  4. Liberal Alliance threats over tax cuts are 'grotesque': DF
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement