Rough weather to kick off weekend as temperatures drop

A relatively cold and windy weekend awaits Denmark, with temperatures falling day by day.

The cold will have reached around freezing point by the end of the weekend, says duty meteorologist Martin Lindberg of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“On Friday we will get strong winds, firm to strong and up to gale force on the coasts. Particularly on the west coast, where there is also a risk of gusts up to storm level,” Lindberg said.

Friday will also bring rainy spells across the country.

“There will be a lot of showers in Jutland and there may be thunder and hail locally. And only very little sunshine,” Lindberg said.

“In the eastern part of the country there will be more sun, but there will also be showers locally,” he added.

Friday’s temperature will be somewhere between 5-6°C, falling slightly to between 2-5°C on Saturday.

The winds will continue before easing off during Saturday.

Saturday will also bring showers locally, possibly in the form of melting snow or sleet, given the low temperatures.

“There will be some isolated showers, in some places with sleet locally, so it could be a little white,” Lindberg said.

Temperatures will fall further on Saturday night.

“We will probably get near to freezing point in Jutland and also near freezing point in the east. And it will be cloudy with a lot of showers, which could also be white,” Lindberg said.

