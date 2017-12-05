Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish car thief hits police officer after driving through spike strip

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 December 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
car chasevejlecar theft

Share this article

Danish car thief hits police officer after driving through spike strip
Photo: stockbp/Depositphotos
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
5 December 2017
10:00 CET+01:00
A 37-year-old man from Vejle has been arrested after a dramatic car chase in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place after police received reports of a stolen car using stolen number plates driving southwest of the neighbouring town of Fredericia at 2:41am, South East Jutland Police duty officer Henrik Dam confirmed.

“We initiated a pursuit of the car. Shortly before reaching Vejle, the car drove through two spike strips – mats of nails that are laid out. But despite that, the car continued driving towards Vejle town centre,” Dam said.

The car lost a tyre after driving over the spike strip but did not stop, the officer added.

“After this, it drove into a patrol car, though quite lightly. It then continued onto Havnegade [street, ed.]. Here, it drove into a pylon, a road sign and a wall as well as another patrol car,” Dam continued.

A police officer who had got out of his car and stood in the road in an attempt to stop the stolen car was also hit.

“The officer was glanced on the leg. Fortunately he was not injured,” Dam said.

The 37-year-old man is now held on suspicion of several traffic offences, car theft and driving under the influence of narcotics. He may appear before a judge on Tuesday.

The car chase was over by 2:52am – nine minutes after police received the initial report.'

READ ALSO: Police shoot at stolen plant vehicle in Copenhagen car chase

car chasevejlecar theft
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Related articles

Supermarket thieves escape Danish police after cross-country chase

Police shoot at stolen plant vehicle in Copenhagen car chase

Danish rail station evacuated after abandoned baggage discovered
Advertisement

More news

Denmark’s green energy growing faster than expected

Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
Advertisement

Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report

Danish nationalisation can take over a year after citizenship test: report

Denmark removes neighbourhoods from 'ghetto' list of deprived areas

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report
  2. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  3. Denmark’s foreign academics face prosecution over visa technicalities
  4. Denmark arrests 15 in large-scale anti-gang operation
  5. OPINION: Danish leaders' inclusion struggles are losing them innovation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement