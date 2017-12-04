Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 December 2017
09:58 CET+01:00
jobsforeign labour

Share this article

Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report
File photo: Stine Bidstrup/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 December 2017
09:58 CET+01:00
Danish employers are experiencing increasing difficulty in filling jobs due in part to a fall in foreign citizens coming to work in the country.

An analysis from the Confederation of Danish Employers (Danmarks Arbejdsgiverforening, DA) is the latest study to report the growing need for foreign labour force in the Scandinavian country, reports Finans.dk, the financial arm of newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk industri) has previously raised concern about the issue.

DA’s figures show that the number of EU citizens coming to Denmark to work has fallen by 65 percent in the space of 15 months.

That statistic is related to a sharp decrease in Polish citizens taking jobs in Denmark, according to the report.

The number of newcomers from other EU countries has also fallen sharply since the second quarter of 2016. The number of arrivals in Denmark from EU countries has fallen from 14,500 in that period to under 5,000 in 2017’s third quarter.

EU citizens took 87 percent of newly-created jobs in 2013 compared to 11 percent currently, according to the analysis.

“It is very, very concerning that the movement of European labour to Denmark from Poland and Eastern Europe has gone from a strong, flowing river to a small, still stream.

“If the flow from Eastern Europe dries up, we could quickly end up short of qualified people,” DA’s director Jacob Holbraad told Finans.dk.

The trend can partly be attributed to improved wages and living standards in Eastern Europe.

Danish Economic Council (Det Økonomiske Råd) advisor Michaer Svarrer also told Finans.dk that the trend was cause for concern for Denmark.

“There will be consequences for Danish businesses as well as for how much public finance can grow,” Svarrer said.

Employment minister Troels Lund Poulsen said that there was a risk of companies leaving Denmark if there was a lack of available labour.

The minister told Finans.dk that he would look into initiatives to boost the available Danish and foreign work force. 

READ ALSO: More must be done to draw international workers to Denmark: DI

jobsforeign labour
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Small drop in unemployment in Denmark: report

More must be done to draw international workers to Denmark: DI

'We wanted to make chocolate to reflect Denmark's seasons'

Danish production and labour needs increasing: DI

'Building a successful Danish business pushed me forward'

OPINION: Why would anyone leave the happiest country?

Low tax for highly educated foreigners to be extended: ministry

Jobs vacant in Denmark with unemployment low: report
Advertisement

More news

Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad

Danish nationalisation can take over a year after citizenship test: report

Denmark removes neighbourhoods from 'ghetto' list of deprived areas
Advertisement

New arrest over suspected Mjølnerparken gang murder

Danish police use drone in operation against Christiania cannabis trade

'The abominable snowman is a bear': Danish researchers

Police divers find second arm in Køge Bay
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Foreigners taking fewer jobs in Denmark: report
  2. Danish MP accused of threatening female imam with 'revenge porn'
  3. Jewellery brand Pandora defends 'sexist' Christmas ad
  4. Denmark’s foreign academics face prosecution over visa technicalities
  5. OPINION: Danish leaders' inclusion struggles are losing them innovation
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement