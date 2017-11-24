Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 November 2017
10:21 CET+01:00
deportationpoliceviolence

Share this article

Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle
File photo: Joachim Rode/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
24 November 2017
10:21 CET+01:00
Denmark’s Independent Police Complaints Authority is to investigate an incident in which an Algerian citizen lost consciousness during a struggle with police on board an aircraft set to deport him from the country. The man died in hospital two days later.

The man was escorted to Copenhagen Airport by police on Monday as part of a scheduled forced deportation.

He lost consciousness on board the aircraft and was then taken to hospital, but died on Wednesday, the Independent Police Complaints Authority (Den Uafhængige Politiklagemyndighed, DUP) confirmed to news agency Ritzau.

A witness who was on board the aircraft told tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the incident seemed "violent".

“I was in seat 22A, and the Algerian man was in 23F, so I was almost next to him,” the witness, Michael Thorvaldssen, told Ekstra Bladet.

“I could see that there were three officers on him. Two of them were lying on him, and the third was holding him back in his seat. There was also a female officer who was guarding the way for passengers on their way into the aircraft,” Thorvaldssen continued.

The struggle between the man and the police officers lasted for around half an hour, before the Algerian became quiet, according to the witness.

“Shortly after they asked over the loudspeaker whether there was a doctor on board, and it turned out there was. The doctor gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR until an ambulance came and took him away,” he said.

Thorvaldssen also told Ekstra Bladet that he felt the police officers had been “far too rough” in their handling of the situation.

DUP has now begun an official investigation into the incident – a standard procedure when a person dies or is seriously injured when in police custody or care.

Once the investigation is completed, DUP will send a report to the Public Prosecutor (Statsadvokaten) in Copenhagen, which will decided whether any charges will be brought in connection with the man’s death.

READ ALSO: Denmark rejected asylum seekers hunger strike against 'intolerable' circumstances 

deportationpoliceviolence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

Related articles

Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over

Denmark rejected asylum seekers hunger strike against 'intolerable' circumstances

Armed military to replace cops on Danish streets and border

Denmark to deport Romanian woman for begging

Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect

Police shoot at stolen plant vehicle in Copenhagen car chase

Afghan police chief beat deported asylum seekers on Danish plane: report

Danish sniffer dog stolen twice in one week
Advertisement

More news

Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report

Aarhus light rail expected to open in December

DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment
Advertisement

Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections

'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency

Danish police lift lid on country-wide cannabis network

Political alliances could thwart Danish bid to take over EU agency
Advertisement
2,386 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings
  2. Denmark still has world's highest taxes: report
  3. Algerian man dies after Denmark deportation flight struggle
  4. 'Sympathy votes' re-elect Copenhagen politician who quit after scandal
  5. DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement