Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Sympathy votes' re-elect Copenhagen politician who quit after scandal

Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2017
11:20 CET+01:00
municipal electionsregional electionslocal politicsanna mee allerslev

Share this article

'Sympathy votes' re-elect Copenhagen politician who quit after scandal
Anna Mee Allerslev announce her withdrawal from Copenhagen politics in October. Photo: Linda Johansen/Polfoto/Ritzau
Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2017
11:20 CET+01:00
Copenhagen councillor Anna Mee Allerslev, who announced her resignation from local politics last month after a scandal over her use of the city hall for her wedding reception, gained enough votes for re-election in Tuesday’s poll.

Allerslev received 1,123 personal votes, enough for her to retain her position as a representative for the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party in the municipality.

The former head of the employment and integration committee announced her withdrawal from the city’s municipal politics, and the election race, after it emerged she held her wedding reception at the Rådhuset city hall without paying.

Allerslev later paid the 65,000 kroner (8,700 euros) rental costs.

Despite the withdrawal on October 25th -- which came too late for her name to be removed from ballot papers -- Allerslev received considerable backing in this week’s elections, due in no small part to ‘sympathy votes’, according to experts.

“Votes that voted for her are those that feel she was treated unfairly,” said Rune Stubager, professor and election researcher at Aarhus University’s Department of Political Science.

“We do not yet have studies of this election, but an obvious explanation is that this is a statement of sympathy. That this has been perceived as a smear campaign against her,” added Roger Buch, head of research at the Danish School of Media and Journalism.

Allerslev gained 8,512 votes in the 2013 elections.

Her significantly lower total of 1,123 votes in 2017 was nevertheless the fifth highest number of personal votes of all the Social Liberal candidates – effectively securing her re-election to the municipality.

The Social Liberals gained five representative posts as a result of the party's share of the overall vote in Copenhagen.

But Allerslev said that her decision to leave the Municipality was unchanged.

“Thank you to the 1,123 Copenhageners that voted for me. It has been a pleasure, an honour and a privilege to be elected,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, I have, as you know, decided not to accept election. My votes and mandate will therefore be passed on to the Social Liberals’ first deputy,” she added.

Christopher Røhl Andersen, who received the sixth-highest number of votes of the party’s candidates in Copenhagen, appears likely to take over from Allerslev, though the process is not straightforward, with the outgoing councillor obliged to justify her not taking her elected position.

Full-time job or family commitments, health concerns and moving out of the municipality are all acceptable reasons for leaving council representation.

READ MORE: The Local's coverage of the 2017 municipal and regional elections

municipal electionsregional electionslocal politicsanna mee allerslev
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

Related articles

Danish mayoral candidate withdraws from election after wedding scandal

DF 'has not broken through' on municipal level: leader after election disappointment

Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections

No rain for Danes and foreigners on election day

Here’s how foreigners can vote in Denmark’s municipal and regional elections

Foreigners should not be allowed to run in Danish local elections: DF

15 percent of Copenhagen’s eligible voters are non-Danish citizens: report

Denmark’s municipal elections could see low turnout without foreign citizens
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

This Danish video is giving everyone the feels

In world first, Denmark to name a ‘digital ambassador’
Advertisement

Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

Facebook to build new data centre in Denmark

Denmark still worst country in the Nordics for cancer

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender
Advertisement
2,386 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  2. Social Democrats make gains as Liberals, DF lose ground in Denmark’s municipal elections
  3. Lost medieval village discovered in Denmark
  4. Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains
  5. Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
View all notices
Advertisement