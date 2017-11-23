Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings

Sweden climbed seven places to 18th and Denmark moved up to 12th in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Thursday.

The top-five remained unchanged with world champions Germany leading the way from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Sweden's victory over Italy in the World Cup playoffs helped them move up, as did Denmark's success against Ireland.

Both Scandinavian countries moved up seven places to 18th and 12th respectively after ousting their opponents.

Despite their loss to Sweden denying them a place at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Italy still moved up one place to 14th.

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio https://t.co/QHvLsDOByy pic.twitter.com/7eT5Gjxjox — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) November 14, 2017

Sublime Eriksen propels Denmark to World Cup https://t.co/yv9otUr2YG pic.twitter.com/SjWD7ihnyl — The Local Denmark (@TheLocalDenmark) November 15, 2017

It wasn't such good news for British teams as England dropped three places to 15th despite a pair of credible 0-0 draws with Germany and Brazil recently.

Wales paid for their failure to reach the World Cup finals by dropping five places to 19th.

Fifa rankings as of November 23rd

1. Germany

2. Brazil

3. Portugal

4. Argentina

5. Belgium

6. Spain (+2)

7. Poland (-1)

8. Switzerland (+3)

9. France (-2)

10. Chile (-1)

11. Peru (-1)

12. Denmark (+7)

13. Colombia

14. Italy (+1)

15. England (-3)

16. Mexico

17. Croatia (+1)

18. Sweden (+7)

19. Wales (-5)

20. Netherlands