First driverless bus could be on road to Denmark

Driverless buses are a little closer to becoming a part of Danish traffic.

Denmark’s Transport Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) has approved an assessment of an initial trial of driverless buses run by operator Autonomous Mobility.

“The law requires a third party to approve the safety of the trial. Before that, the assessor must be approved by the Transport Authority. That is where we are at now,” said Autonomous Mobility director Peter Sorgenfrei.

Although relatively little has so far been revealed about the trial, the company is known to be looking into a partnership with the Technical University of Denmark, reports Ritzau.

The approval of an assessor is the first step on the way to authorities giving the green light for the driverless buses.

Autonomous Mobility is, though, yet to send an application to operate the buses to the Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet).

“Current status is that we are still yet to receive the first official application. We know that several applications are coming, and expect to receive an application within the near future,” Danish Road Directorate department leader Andreas Egense said.

Several authorities, including the Transport Authority, National Police (Rigspolitiet) and State Prosecution Service (Rigsadvokaten) would be consulted in the assessment of an application to send driver-free buses on to Danish streets.

