Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish wind turbine giant blown off course by cloudy outlook

AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
11:49 CET+01:00
vestaswind power

Share this article

Danish wind turbine giant blown off course by cloudy outlook
File photo: Morten Bjørn Jensen/Polfoto/Ritzau
AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
11:49 CET+01:00
Shares in Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine manufacturer, tumbled more than 17 percent Thursday after the Danish firm tweaked its annual outlook and its quarterly net profit slid.

At 8:30 GMT its shares were down 17.3 percent to 436.1 kroner (58.6 euros), in a market down 1.9 percent overall.

Net profit fell 18 percent in the third quarter to 253 million euros, while sales slid 5.5 percent to 2.7 billion euros.

The operating profit margin, which excludes exceptional items, dropped two percentage points from the same period last year to 12.9 percent.

Vestas's chief executive Anders Runevad put the results into the wider context of the headwinds the turbine sector is facing.

"In the third quarter, Vestas delivered increased order intake and healthy earnings in a market that is seeing accelerated competition and decreasing profitability," he said in the earnings statement.

He pointed out that the firm's order backlog and service revenue both increased 18 percent year-on-year, while nine-month revenue is on par with 2016.

However Vestas revised the outlook for its operating profit margin for the year to 12 to 13 percent, from 12 to 14 percent. Meanwhile, revenues are now expected to come in at 9.5 and 10.25 billion euros compared to 9.25 and 10.25 billion.

Vestas's shares already tumbled 11 percent last Friday after US tax reform plans included cutting the deduction for turbine manufacturers. The United States is one of Vestas's largest markets.

One of Vestas's main competitors, the newly merged turbine units of Germany's Siemens and Spain's Gamesa, announced on Monday it would cut up to 6,000 jobs as worked to combine their operations.

It also said its expects revenue to drop to 9.0-9.6 billion euros for this financial year, with an operating profit margin of 7-8 percent.

READ ALSO: Wind power firm Vestas creates 400 new jobs in Denmark

vestaswind power
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Danish windmills set all-time record for lowest single day production

QUIZ: How much do you know about wind power?

Denmark's Dong Energy profits soften as wind drops

Wind turbines ‘as big as the Eiffel Tower’ to be tested in Denmark

Wind power firm Vestas creates 400 new jobs in Denmark

Vestas ups outlook but sees US market blowing colder

Vestas shares jump after raised revenue forecast

Danish turbine maker Vestas enjoys record orders
Advertisement

More news

Danish doctor negligence case to be retried by supreme court

Foreigners should not be allowed to run in Danish local elections: DF

Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
Advertisement

Danes 'best in Scandinavia' at paying with mobiles: survey

Why a Danish 'bloodbath' is coming back to Stockholm, almost 500 years later

Danish immigration minister escorted from deportation centre as tensions boil over

Denmark’s multi billion-kroner F35s may not be up to job: report
Advertisement
2,364 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  2. Denmark cuts students on English-language programmes
  3. Artificial intelligence to taste test Carlsberg’s new beers
  4. Cats protect newborns against asthma: Danish researchers
  5. Dane accused of mutilating women in South Africa faces jail
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
View all notices
Advertisement