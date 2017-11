On this week's podcast we look at why Germany's far-right party is already upsetting the country's politics. We also ask why EU citizens in Denmark aren't using their right to vote, and why there's been a drastic fall in number of migrants landing in Italy.

Presenters: James Savage and Emma Löfgren.

Featuring: Angela Giuffrida (Italy); Jörg Luyken (Germany); Michael Barrett (Denmark).

Technician/editing: Victor Ganguly.