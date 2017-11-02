Denmark’s disappointing summer drains Carlsberg coffers

Photo: Thomas Borberg/Polfoto/Ritzau

A cold and wet summer in Denmark was bad business for brewing giant Carlsberg, which sees profits rise when customers can enjoy a beer outside in the sun.

The company’s results for the third quarter of 2017 – July, August and September – show a one percent fall in turnover to 16.7 billion kroner (2.2 billion euros).

But the company was successful in raising prices on last year.

“In the third quarter, our efforts continued to sell more signature products by delivering a solid development in the price mix.

“Developments in volume sales were, as expected, affected by the ban on selling beer in large plastic bottles in Russia, very comparable figures in Eastern Europe and bad weather in Western Europe,” administrative director Cees t’Hart wrote in a press statement.

Carlsberg’s largest region in terms of turnover, Western Europe, was also its most disappointing, according to the company’s figures.

Turnover in the region dropped by 900 million kroner (120 million euros) to 9.6 billion kroner (1.3 billion euros) in total.

One positive aspect for the company was the success of its specialist brands.

Sales of Tuborg increased by five percent, and the specialist Grimbergen brand saw a seven percent increase.

Sales of craft beers made by the company shot up by 34 percent.

That reflects a cornerstone Carlsberg’s current strategy, with a focus on more expensive specialist beer to offset difficulty in increasing volume of sale.

READ ALSO: Carlsberg crafts profit rise with premium beers