Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian, Danish women 'stop being paid' in November due to salary gap: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 November 2017
15:15 CET+01:00
pay gapequalitygenderequal pay

Share this article

Norwegian, Danish women 'stop being paid' in November due to salary gap: report
Norwegian women demonstrate for equal pay on International Women’s Day on March 8th 2017. Photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
1 November 2017
15:15 CET+01:00
An analysis has aimed to demonstrate Europe’s gender pay gap by showing the date that women effectively stop being paid due to average salary differences compared to men.

For women in both Norway and Denmark, that date is November 6th. 

Business price comparison firm Expert Market analysed the day-to-day effects of the gender pay gap, finding that women in Europe effectively work for free for 2-3 months of the year because of the difference in pay between the sexes.

Using the most up to date gender pay gap statistics from Eurostat, the report calculates how much unpaid time the gender pay gap in each European country equates to, and so determines the date that women effectively start working for free each year.

Women in Denmark and Norway earn 15.1 and 14.9 percent less than their male counterparts’ annual salaries, putting the date at which women effectively stop being paid in both countries at November 6th – just a few days from now.

Those figures place Denmark in 15th and Norway in 17th place of the 31 countries measured in terms of the size of their gender pay gap.

The research reveals that Estonia is the country with the biggest gender pay gap. Women in Estonia effectively stopped being paid on September 23rd, according to the report.

Though the gender pay gap of Estonians has improved from 30 percent last year to 27 percent this year, there is still a substantial gap to close.

At the other end of the spectrum, Italy and Luxembourg have the smallest gender pay gaps of all the countries in the study. The five percent gap equates to women in these countries working for free from the 13th December. Though this is the best result in the study, it still means that women in Italy and Luxembourg work for free for over two weeks.

The UK’s gender pay gap also came under scrutiny as a result of the research. The study found that the gender pay gap in Britain (21 percent) is still worse than the European average (17 percent). Women in the UK stop being paid on October 15th, whereas the average cut off date for Europe is October 30th.

This shows that women in the UK work unpaid for two weeks longer than the European average and overall, work for free for two and a half months of the year.

““This study brings the far reaching effects of the gender pay gap into clear focus. It is absolutely astonishing that in the 21st century women are still suffering such financial penalties merely because of their gender. I hope this report encourages women across Europe to continue to campaign for gender equality in the workplace and in society as a whole,” researcher Jessica Laporte of Expert Market said. 

READ ALSO: Denmark far behind Nordic neighbours on gender equality


Graphic: Expert Market

pay gapequalitygenderequal pay

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Denmark cuts funding to women’s mentor scheme and gender equality research centre

Is this Danish shoe ad a satirical feminist rallying cry or just plain sexist?

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender

Denmark far behind Nordic neighbours on gender equality

Denmark world's sixth best nation for girls

Denmark has lowest levels of childhood inequality

Expats praise Denmark's 'progressive' gender equality

Danes among world’s top fans of gender equality
Advertisement

More news

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting

Copenhagen 'ignored' gang members on social welfare: report
Advertisement

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains

Denmark’s municipal elections could see low turnout without foreign citizens

'World’s longest power cable' to connect Denmark with UK

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
Advertisement
2,355 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  2. Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains
  3. Nørrebro residents 'living in fear' after one killed, two wounded in shooting
  4. Copenhagen 'ignored' gang members on social welfare: report
  5. Storm Ingolf raises water levels in Denmark
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement