Britain's Prince Harry charms Danes on official visit

Prince Harry visits Ørestad Gymnasium. Photo: Peter Hove Olesen/Polfoto/Ritzau

Britain’s Prince Harry has visited a street sport centre, a high school and met Invictus Games participants during his two-day visit to Denmark.

The Prince’s visit is part of the British royal family’s enlistment in a broader initiative by the UK to boost the kingdom’s image in other European countries in the light of Brexit, reports news agency Ritzau.

But the referendum decision is not included on any part of Prince Harry’s itinerary for his visit to the Danish capital.

Instead, the visit focuses on social initiatives.

Prince Harry arrived in Denmark on Wednesday, when he visited KPH Innovation House, an organisation engaged with social, cultural and environmental issues located in Copenhagen's Vesterbro neighbourhood. .

He then stopped off at the nearby Game Denmark centre for street sports.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Denmark’s Prince Joachim visited a project supporting Danish armed forces veterans at the Svanemøllens Kaserne barracks in Copenhagen.

Veterans at the barracks included the Danish team from the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for veterans founded by Prince Harry, who has served with the British army in Afghanistan on two occasions.



Photo: Stine Bidstrup/Polfoto/Ritzau

The Prince also attended a volunteering workshop at Copenhagen’s Ørestad Gymnasium.

On Wednesday morning, he visited Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, although he did not meet the Crown Prince and Princess Frederik and Mary, who were engaged by prior commitments, according to Ritzau’s report.

It is Prince Harry’s first visit to Denmark.

