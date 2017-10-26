Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Bruno Mars to headline Denmark’s Roskilde Festival

Ritzau/The Local
26 October 2017
12:48 CEST+02:00
American hit machine and five-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will appear on the Roskilde Festival’s famous Orange Stage next summer.

Roskilde Festival on Thursday released a selection of the total of 175 names expected to play at next year’s edition of the event – a list including the US superstar, known for hits such as Grenade and Uptown Funk.

“We have a package of treats in which Bruno Mars is probably the biggest name and will probably resonate most with those that follow us,” the festival’s programme director Ander Wahrén told Ritzau.

Mars played earlier this year at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena at a sold-out concert that received an enthusiastic response from both fans and reviewers.

His appearance at Roskilde in 2018 will be his first at the festival.

“He is one of the top-selling artists of all time, even though he’s only in his early thirties.

“He is also a fantastic performer, who delivers a live show from another planet,” Wahrén said.

The programme also includes a name that will excite fans of Danish music.

67-year-old singer-songwriter C.V. Jørgensen, who has appeared at the festival numerous times since 1977 and most recently in 2010, returns next year.

Wahrén said that Mars and Jørgensen were not aimed at different demographics attending the festival.

“We often see young guests wanting to see some of the older artists on the programme, because older artists have sown the seed for much of the music we listen to now,” he said.

Roskilde Festival 2018 takes place from 30th June to 7th July next year. Tickets go on sale on November 15th.

READ ALSO: Roskilde Festival 'is not just stages, but also the space between'

