Denmark is world’s seventh-biggest seafaring nation: report

Ritzau/The Local
19 October 2017
16:24 CEST+02:00
shippingtrade

Photo: Iris/Scanpix
Danish maritime traditions go back to the Viking era, but the Scandinavian nation retains an affinity for the waves today with a robust shipping industry.

According to a study by Danish Shipping the country remains among the biggest in the world for seafaring.

The report is based on an analysis of the gross tonnage capacity of Denmark’s shipping.

Denmark has overtaken South Korea to move from up a spot from eighth on last year’s list.

“It is a great achievement for us to move up on the list in a difficult market characterised by strong competition. Danish shipping companies are good businessmen, they know their customers and know how to find cargoes and business that create growth,” Danish Shipping administrative director Anne Steffensen said.

Steffensen added that Danish shipping companies boast vessels within all of the industry’s various sectors, allowing them to provide competition across the market.

The long-term target for the industry is a place in the world’s top five, Steffensen said.

The administrative director said that the industry would further benefit from government proposals to remove registration fees for ships and extend maritime taxation regulations to encompass offshore ships.

The top five shipping countries are currently Greece, Japan, China, Singapore and the United States, with Germany in sixth place, just ahead of Denmark.

