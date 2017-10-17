Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Lars von Trier denies Björk's sexual harassment claim

AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
09:30 CEST+02:00
lars von trierbjörk

Share this article

Lars von Trier denies Björk's sexual harassment claim
Lars von Trier. File photo: Christian Liliendahl/Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
09:30 CEST+02:00
Danish film director Lars von Trier on Monday rejected Icelandic pop singer Björk's allegation that he sexually harassed her during the making of the movie "Dancer in the Dark".

"That was not the case. But that we were definitely not friends, that's a fact," von Trier told Jyllands-Posten.

In a post on her Facebook page on Sunday, the singer-songwriter said she was inspired to speak out by the flood of separate allegations against US producer Harvey Weinstein.

She said she "became aware" that "it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it".

The 51-year-old musician, a former lead singer of The Sugarcubes post-punk group, did not name the filmmaker to whom she was referring, but said he had "a staff of dozens who enabled ... and encouraged" his behaviour.

"When I turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me" and "framed (me) as the difficult one," she said.

Trier's award-winning 2000 musical drama "Dancer in the Dark”, for which Björk won a Best Actress prize at the Cannes film festival in 2000, remains the Icelandic star's only film.

Producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, who has partnered with von Trier on many films including "Dancer in the Dark", meanwhile told Jyllands Posten that he and von Trier "were the victims."

"As far as I remember, we were the victims. That woman was stronger than both Lars von Trier and me and our company put together. She dictated everything and was about to close a movie of 100 million kroner ($16 million)," he said.

Björk has previously lashed out at the media for its "sexist" views and news coverage of women.

It's not the first time Von Trier has been at the centre of controversy.

A leader of the Dogme 95 cinema movement that frowns on special effects, he is known for his black humour and shocking scenes of sex and violence in films like "Antichrist", "Melancholia", "Manderlay" and "Breaking the Waves".

He was kicked out of the Cannes festival in 2011 for telling a news conference he sympathised "a little bit" with Adolf Hitler. He later apologised for the comment.

READ ALSO: Danish 'pornographer of violence' in Cannes spotlight

lars von trierbjörk

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Björk details sexual harassment claims against 'Danish director'

Opera revisits dark dynamic of Danish film 'Breaking the Waves'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

This Danish video is giving everyone the feels

In world first, Denmark to name a ‘digital ambassador’
Advertisement

Denmark bans marriage for under-18s

Facebook to build new data centre in Denmark

Denmark still worst country in the Nordics for cancer

Growing number of kids in Denmark change their gender
Advertisement
2,369 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 16-year-old dies in Copenhagen shooting
  2. 'Blame for tragic case should not be individualised': nurses join Denmark doctors' campaign
  3. Danish police make arrest after finding missing tourist bus
  4. Lars von Trier denies Björk's sexual harassment claim
  5. Denmark 'exaggerated' number of protected nature areas in figure used by UN: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

09/10
Baby Sling exhibition with Almitra Tattva
21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
View all notices
Advertisement