Danish priest made sex videos with teenager

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
4 October 2017
11:53 CEST+02:00
A 47-year-old priest used promises of trips abroad to persuade a 16-year-old boy to have sex with him, Holbæk City Court heard during the former clergyman’s trial on Tuesday.

The priest met the 16-year-old on gay dating site boyfriend.dk, writes news agency Ritzau.

Pretending to work for the army, the priest began speaking to the teenager, who is from Jutland, the court heard according to Ritzau’s report.

The former priest at the Tømmerup Church is currently on trial at Holbæk City Court, accused of sexual misconduct with 12 children between the ages of 12 and 17 years.

He was initially arrested in June 2016.

READ ALSO: Danish priest charged with abusing 12 children

He recorded sex with the 16-year-old boy several times, the court heard during proceedings Tuesday.

“If we were to make a proper film at some point, we had to practice,” the ex-priest told the court, which heard that he had joked with the boy about travelling to Brazil to record a pornographic film.

After meeting online, the 47-year-old paid for the boy to travel from Jutland to visit him at the clergy house attached to the church in Tømmerup, a village in northwestern Zealand.

He is also said to have given the teenager money to buy hash in Copenhagen’s Christiania ‘freetown’ district.

The recordings were shown during a closed court session, at which the priest did not wish to be present, according to the report.

He said that he did not intend to record a ‘real’ explicit film, and claimed to have made this clear to the teenager.

“He knows that these films were just for fun and not for distribution,” he said.

The 47-year-old also said that the wish to conduct a sexual relationship was mutual between the two.

“I know him very well and if he had not wanted to continue, he would have said. It was for his and my pleasure,” the priest said according to Ritzau’s report.

The relationship between the two continued until the youth was in his early twenties, but remained consensual throughout, the priest said in court.

He is on trial for 30 different charges in the court case, which is expected to be concluded by November.

