Advertisement

WATCH: Danish students shine light on society's phone obsession

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 September 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
technologysmartphonessociety

Share this article

WATCH: Danish students shine light on society's phone obsession
A screenshot from the students' film. Photo: Ina Dalgaard, Amalie Bonde, Jonas Kragh/YouTube
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 September 2017
14:24 CEST+02:00
A group of Danish high school students wants to remind you that there is a whole world out there that can only be seen if you look up from your phone.
Three students at Rosborg Gymnasium in Vejle produced a short film entitled ‘Which Side Are You On?’ that they hope will prod Danes to put down their phones and engage in life. 
 
The split-screen film shows everyday scenarios in which one half of the screen shows people absorbed in their smartphones while the other shows them being present in the situation and enjoying one another’s company. 
 
 
Amalie Bonde, a third-year upper secondary student from the town of Give, told TV2 News that smartphones are destroying human interaction. 
 
“We are constantly pulling out our phones. Especially if you’re in an awkward situation, you just look at your phone in order to avoid it,” she said. 
 
“We can see that it is a problem for everyone and we think it is important to remind people that it is a problem that they can actually do something about,” she continued. 
 
The students produced the film for a class assignment but their message reached a much broader audience when broadcaster TV2 posted a version of the video to its Facebook page, where it amassed nearly 350,000 views in one day. 
 
Jonas Borch Krag, another producer of the film, said he would like to see it strike a nerve. 
 
“I hope that when people see it they will get the urge to put their phone away. Racking up a lot of views doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t help the problem,” Krag told TV2. 
 
His co-producer Bonde agreed. 
 
“This is to draw attention to the fact that we have a choice. You don’t have to pull out your phone. It’s a choice we make, whether to pull out your phone or look up at what’s happening around us,” she said. 
 
technologysmartphonessociety

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norwegians want futuristic vacuum train between Oslo and Copenhagen

How to make friends with expats in Denmark (and why it’s OK)

Danish municipality uses drivers’ Bluetooth to solve traffic issues

American students host Denmark’s first Internet of Green Things festival

Can Danish technology save us from airport security hell?

‘Alarming’ increase in tech-related injuries in Danish kids

Expat aims for gender balance in Danish tech

Denmark among top 10 for e-business: UN
Advertisement

More news

Danish fashion agency hires first hijab-wearing model

Danish cities to host global charity concerts in aid of refugees

Danish police look to make arrests after new football fan violence
Advertisement

Nearly half of Danes want smoking breaks to go unpaid: report

It’s official: 'hygge' is now an English word

Copenhagen gives green light to giant skyscrapers

Danish priests marry more gay couples every year
Advertisement
2,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish integration minister praises infamous Mohammed cartoon
  2. North Korean forced labourers worked on Danish warship: report
  3. Danish city to ban homeowners’ use of pesticides
  4. WATCH: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills
  5. Danish windmills set all-time record for lowest single day production
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement