Advertisement

After embarrassing setback, Aarhus light rail gets new opening date… maybe

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 September 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
aarhuslight railletbane

Share this article

After embarrassing setback, Aarhus light rail gets new opening date… maybe
Aarhus's light rail tracks will remain empty for at least five more weeks. Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
27 September 2017
15:50 CEST+02:00
Following a last-minute cancellation of an extravagant opening ceremony, the Aarhus Letbane light rail network is now expected to begin operation at the end of October.
However, even that date is provisional upon the approval of the Danish Transport Authority (Trafikstyrelsen – DTA). 
 
According to news agency Ritzau, a memo from Aarhus Letbane acknowledges that even with five additional weeks it still might not open on time. The light rail operator added that even declaring an actual date is risky.
 
“Alternatively, we could wait to announce a new opening date until all of the necessary approvals are obtained,” the memo, which was sent to Aarhus Municipality, said. 
 
The light rail network was supposed to have been put into operation on Saturday but operator Keolis was forced to cancel those plans after DTA raised issues will a number of safety procedures. Keolis' security chief was fired shortly thereafter, broadcaster DR reported. 
 
 
The light rail, with a budget of 3.5 billion kroner (€470 million) financed by the state and regional municipalities, has been several years in the making, with construction visible in Aarhus’ streets since 2013.
 
Aarhus Letbane submitted a report on Tuesday detailing what went wrong prior to Saturday's cancellation of the railway's opening.
 
The light rail operator wrote in its report that 57 of the 59 problems cited by the authority in its refusal to issue the permit have now been solved.
aarhuslight railletbane

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Aarhus light rail could open in 'near future' after embarrassing delay

Aarhus orders anti-abortion group to remove stickers from city

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside

Aarhus to pay back 341,000 kroner in parking fines

New Aarhus tower to become Denmark's tallest building

Paris, Los Angeles in Denmark to press 2024 bids
Advertisement

More news

Danish war veteran to be held indefinitely for murdering parents

Danish fishermen catch salmon not from Denmark

Danish city to ban homeowners’ use of pesticides
Advertisement

Denmark expected to further extend border controls

Danish integration minister praises infamous Mohammed cartoon

Danish windmills set all-time record for lowest single day production

Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Copenhagen
Advertisement
2,365 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish integration minister praises infamous Mohammed cartoon
  2. North Korean forced labourers worked on Danish warship: report
  3. Danish city to ban homeowners’ use of pesticides
  4. WATCH: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills
  5. Danish windmills set all-time record for lowest single day production
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement