WATCH: Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik charms China with biking and oyster-shucking skills

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
25 September 2017
15:36 CEST+02:00
Crown Prince Frederik was among a group of Danes to jog on the Great Wall of China on Monday. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Scanpix
Danes may have grown accustomed to seeing their future king nonchalantly riding his bike through Copenhagen, but the scene made quite the impression on a Chinese TV crew.
Ahead of Frederik’s current four-day trip to China, where he is promoting ties between the two nations, the popular crown prince made an appearance on a Chinese TV show, whose hosts could hardly contain their admiration for the biking royal. 
 
Rolling up to the TV crew near the Little Mermaid, Crown Prince Frederik elicited screams and wide smiles when he discussed his cargo bike and his children. He then turned up the charm by shucking raw oysters in front of his Chinese guests. 
 
 
The crown prince’s charm offensive was not contained to Langelinie, however. On Monday, Frederik joined a group of Danes in running a two-kilometre stretch along the Great Wall of China. 
 
“It was lovely to be on the wall and not hit the wall, as they say,” the crown prince cracked to TV2 after the run. 
 
Crown Prince Frederik’s four-day trip to China is primarily focusing on education, research and innovation ties between the two countries. He will also be promoting Danish ‘green solutions’ and encouraging Chinese tourism to Denmark, which has been booming in recent years
 
A longer clip of Crown Prince Frederik’s appearance on Chinese TV can be seen on TV2’s website.
