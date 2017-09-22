Advertisement

Danish police drop charges over Queen’s speech TV blackout

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
22 September 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
new year's evetvyousee

Share this article

Danish police drop charges over Queen’s speech TV blackout
Photo: Keld Navntoft/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
22 September 2017
11:58 CEST+02:00
Police in Denmark will not be pressing charges following an outage on the Danish Yousee television service provider after an outage during the Queen’s New Year speech.

Prosecution authorities have decided not to press charges against a 51-year-old man who was suspected of causing the breakdown in Yousee’s network on New Year’s Eve.

All charges have been dropped, Copenhagen Police confirmed in a press statement.

The man was initially arrested on January 5th this year, accused of causing the outage, which cut off 1.3 million viewers on December 31st, including during the Queen’s traditional speech.

He was suspected of disrupting the function of television transmitters and vandalism of a serious nature, reports broadcaster DR.

“Investigation does not support the basis for withholding charges against him. The investigation meanwhile continues in another direction,” Copenhagen Police wrote in the statement.

TDC – Yousee’s holding company – still believes that the New Year breakdown was the result of an “intentional act of vandalism,” according to a report by news agency Ritzau.

“In cases like this, the culprits are usually very good at concealing their trails anf it can be difficult to prove guilt beyond doubt,” TDC director Louise Knauer told Ritzau.

READ ALSO: 'Intentional' New Year's Eve TV blackout remains a mystery

new year's evetvyousee

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Intentional' New Year's Eve TV blackout remains a mystery

VIDEO: Watch the first trailer for the final season of The Bridge

Denmark cancels 'X Factor' after 11 seasons

Bad news for Danish 'Skam' fans: Norwegian show blocked abroad

Danish 'Skam' fans invade Oslo school in hopes of seeing stars

Final tally: 267 injured on New Year’s Eve in Denmark

How to greet 2017 like a true Dane

Copenhagen to ring in New Year under increased security
Advertisement

More news

Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Copenhagen

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Family of protected birds of prey found dead in Denmark
Advertisement

Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting

Denmark makes deal on water with California

Copenhagen mayor puts on hold plans to develop natural area

International students owe Denmark 123 million kroner: report
Advertisement
2,362 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden
  2. Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting
  3. Denmark makes deal on water with California
  4. Danish fashion agency hires first hijab-wearing model
  5. Copenhagen mayor puts on hold plans to develop natural area
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement