Danish police drop charges over Queen’s speech TV blackout

Photo: Keld Navntoft/Scanpix

Police in Denmark will not be pressing charges following an outage on the Danish Yousee television service provider after an outage during the Queen’s New Year speech.

Prosecution authorities have decided not to press charges against a 51-year-old man who was suspected of causing the breakdown in Yousee’s network on New Year’s Eve.

All charges have been dropped, Copenhagen Police confirmed in a press statement.

The man was initially arrested on January 5th this year, accused of causing the outage, which cut off 1.3 million viewers on December 31st, including during the Queen’s traditional speech.

He was suspected of disrupting the function of television transmitters and vandalism of a serious nature, reports broadcaster DR.

“Investigation does not support the basis for withholding charges against him. The investigation meanwhile continues in another direction,” Copenhagen Police wrote in the statement.

TDC – Yousee’s holding company – still believes that the New Year breakdown was the result of an “intentional act of vandalism,” according to a report by news agency Ritzau.

“In cases like this, the culprits are usually very good at concealing their trails anf it can be difficult to prove guilt beyond doubt,” TDC director Louise Knauer told Ritzau.

