Advertisement

Family of protected birds of prey found dead in Denmark

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
21 September 2017
16:06 CEST+02:00
naturebirdred kite

Share this article

Family of protected birds of prey found dead in Denmark
Red kite. Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
21 September 2017
16:06 CEST+02:00
A family of red kites, a protected species in Denmark, has been found poisoned by a banned substance.

Four of the rare birds – two adults and two chicks old enough to fly – were found at their nest at Aunsbjerg near the town of Silkeborg, reports DR.

The animals were poisoned with the banned insecticide parathion, according to the report.

The substance has been banned in Denmark since 2003.

Danish Ornithological Society Kim Skelmose told the broadcaster the discovery had caused concern in the birdwatching community.

“At is very sad that we have found our beautiful birds, the red kites, killed for entirely no reason. It is a bird that cannot do any harm whatsoever. On the contrary, it adds something valuable to our natural environment. So I think it’s incredibly sad,” he said.

Skelmose told the broadcaster that he knew no reason for anyone to want to kill the animal.

“I can only say based on fantasy that there must be someone that just doesn’t like our birds of prey and perhaps doesn’t want them in our countryside,” he said.

Biologist Knud Flensted, also of the Danish Ornithological Society, said that the poison may have been laid for other animals.

“The poison was probably laid to fight crows, seagulls, and carnivorous animals and birds. Using parathion-laced bait is particularly serious, because, as we can see, the poison can kill anything,” he told DR.

The red kite is one of the most threatened species of its kind in Europe, according to the report.

“This bird had almost disappeared from [the Danish] countryside. We are proud that it has returned,” Skelmose said.

Recent decades have seen the animal make a moderate comeback in Denmark, primarily in eastern Jutland, with 150 breeding pairs currently present.

The poisoning has been reported to police.

READ ALSO: Record number of eagles now living in Denmark

naturebirdred kite

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Record number of eagles now living in Denmark

How to enjoy the Danish nature in the dead of winter

Greenland sharks may live 400 years, Danish researchers say

Elk roam Danish nature for first time in millennia

Copenhagen’s ‘stinky penis’ flower rises again

Danish zoo quietly dissects new lion

Ten species doomed to death in Denmark

Elk return to Denmark after 5,000 years
Advertisement

More news

Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden

Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting

Denmark makes deal on water with California
Advertisement

Copenhagen mayor puts on hold plans to develop natural area

International students owe Denmark 123 million kroner: report

Freak weather cuts short Copenhagen half marathon

Danish justice minister involved in multiple-vehicle motorway accident
Advertisement
2,362 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark makes deal on water with California
  2. Copenhagen police close off neighbourhood after new shooting
  3. Danish family smuggled 69 dogs, 10 horses and 4 goats to Sweden
  4. Ryanair cancellations affect up to 70 Danish flights
  5. Van hit by rocks thrown from Danish motorway bridge
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement